Residents and tourists weren’t the only ones in the area celebrating Independence Day.
Sea Biscuit Wildlife Rescue released a pair of red-tailed hawks on July 4 at Bill Smith Park on Fish Factory Road.
The two juvenile red-tails arrived at Sea Biscuit last month, malnourished and struggling to adapt to life on their own. The female and male were rescued from Leland and Sunset Beach, respectively, and spent the past few weeks getting their strength up and learning how to survive from other feathered guests at the rescue shelter.
“Neither one of them was injured, but they were both orphans,” said Mary Ellen Rogers, director and founder of Sea Biscuit. “They were found super-skinny and were just too young to hunt. We fed them and put them with other hawks so they could learn how to hunt. They were wonderful.”
“I figured Independence Day was a proper time to let them go,” said Rogers.
She elected to release the hawks at the park to avoid any July 4 firework celebrations taking place in Oak Island and Southport.
Rogers said most birds just hop out and look around because they don’t know where they are, but these two didn’t take long to head for the treetops. One was bombarded by the song birds who didn’t want him in the area, but he stayed put.
“They tried, at least,” said Rogers.
Brunswick County Fishing Club held a youth tournament on July 9 and donated a two-week supply of fresh fish to Sea Biscuit to help feed its pelicans.
“They came in with a cooler full of fish,” Rogers said. “It was really cute.
“That kind of thing is really good for the birds because I know the fish is local, it’s fresh and they probably have not swallowed a hook.”
Sea Biscuit has taken in more than 370 birds in 2023 so far, including 20 red-tailed hawks. The rescue is on pace to match last year’s total of rescuing 790 birds.