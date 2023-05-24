Mike's Garage Band, Back Porch Rockers and The Salty Dawgs provided the musical entertainment, donating their time to help raise funds for the St. James Service Club. Shown here are the Back Porch Rockers.
"The Salty Dawgs," provided musical entertainment, donating their time to help raise funds for the St. James Service Club's Banding Together project.
Mike's Garage Band, Back Porch Rockers and The Salty Dawgs provided the musical entertainment, donating their time to help raise funds for the St. James Service Club. Shown here are the Back Porch Rockers.
"Banding Together" netted $25,000 for the organization. Funds will be distributed to Brunswick County nonprofits during the club's June meeting.
"Banding Together" netted $25,000 for the organization. Funds will be distributed to Brunswick County nonprofits during the club's June meeting.
The St. James Service Club held its "Banding Together" event May 13 to help raise money for Brunswick County nonprofits. A beautiful, sunny Saturday welcomed visitors to Woodlands Pavilion for an afternoon of live music, games, crafts and food. Proceeds from the event will go to vetted nonprofits across the county.
"Mike's Garage Band," "Back Porch Rockers," and "The Salty Dawgs," provided the musical entertainment, donating their time to help raise funds for the St. James Service Club. 50/50 raffle winners were announced in between music sets, and the day ended with the winner of a goldfish count taking home dinner for eight at the Reserve Club. The event, which featured a plethora of games including corn hole, putt-putt and croquet, had a Mother's Day theme to it. Tables were set up for children to make Mother's Day cards for the moms and grand-moms. Face painting also was available for the kids.
"It's a day of fun and it's for a good cause," SJSC President Lucy Williams said.
"Banding Together" netted $25,000 for the organization. Funds will be distributed to Brunswick County nonprofits during the club's June meeting.