A mystery woman has become a permanent fixture at Southport City Hall as her portrait makes its way from one office to the next.
Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is the latest Southport employee to welcome this mystery guest into her office on the second floor of city hall. Therrien noticed the portrait a few days after new public services director Travis Henley passed it along, as part of what is now a city hall tradition.
“Travis had it in his office when he came here, and it somehow ended up in my office,” Therrien said. “When I finally saw it I was like, ‘How did I get her?’ It’s a running joke around here.”
According to what Henley has heard, passing the portrait off to the “new” person is thought of as a rite of passage.
“I was told it was the ‘hazing’ thing to do for new employees,” said Henley.
As far as hazing around city hall goes, Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring is a usual suspect among many victims.
Coring’s memories of forgotten portraits goes back to his high school days when he cut grass for the city. He recalls several old portraits that were stored at the old city hall on Moore Street whose subjects never were identified.
“There were old paintings over at the old city hall, by either local artists or that were donated to the city, but nobody could identify who the paintings are of,” he recalled.
When city hall moved to its current location on Howe Street, some of the paintings came along, including the one Coring refers to as the “Nurse Lady,” on account of her white dress.
“That one just appeared in a closet downstairs,” Coring said. “It’s turned into a fun thing … to move it around to other people’s offices. It became a little fun thing.
“I’m a jokester, and you have to laugh in this world.”
Coring says she’s just made her way around the building – even outside.
Initially, the police chief hung the Nurse Lady painting in Maj. Tony Burke’s office a few years ago. Her next temporary home was former City Manager Bruce Oakley’s office after a covert exchange, and the practice turned into a tradition for new city employees.
“She likes to visit the new people’s offices,” said Coring. “The painting has made its way around. She has been in most every office here, even downstairs. Everybody gets a kick out of it and we just look for where she’s going to show up next.”
“Nurse Lady” also spent time in the building’s elevator recently after nearly leaving Southport with former public service director Thomas Lloyd.
“When Thomas Lloyd took another job, I took the painting downstairs and seat- belted her into his backseat with a sticky note saying, ‘I’m going with you, buddy,’” said Coring. “He got almost out of the parking lot before he looked in the rearview (mirror) and saw her there. He laughed so hard.”
Coring said the next thing he knew the painting had been hung in the elevator, and stayed there riding up and down for a few weeks.
“She’s made her way all over and it’s been a fun thing,” Coring said.
City Clerk Dorothy Dutton said she found the portrait in her office shortly after she started working in Southport nearly two years ago.
“Everybody says it creepy,” Dutton said. “I don’t know about the creepy part, but it’s definitely strange … this girl with no name and nobody knows her history. It has moved downstairs and then upstairs.
“We were thinking it could be a nurse from a family around here.”
Everyone who has come across the Nurse Lady feels she is somebody important, but nothing is known about her aside from the name “Mary McCartin” located in the painting’s top left corner. Whether that’s her name or the artist’s, no one is certain.
“Why was she painted?,” asked Therrien. “That’s the question: Who are you? She looks like she’s from the (19)20s … maybe 30s. It’s a mystery.
“Nobody knows her history.”
For now, Southport’s Nurse Lady remains hanging up behind Therrien’s desk at city hall. Where she’ll end up next – and who she is – will remain a mystery for now.