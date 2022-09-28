Up Your Arts (UYA) unveiled 3D renderings of its proposed arts center during a public workshop with the Southport Board of Aldermen on Sept. 12.
Representatives from the local nonprofit organization met with aldermen at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall to present new schematic design ideas for the old Brunswick County Courthouse and former City Hall for the first time. Architect David Lisle recently submitted renderings for what is unofficially being called “The Southport Center For the Arts,” and the workshop offered city leaders and citizens an opportunity to view images of the possible future of the building’s interior and exterior.
“I think these renderings suggest what this place is going to feel like and what it’s going to look like,” John Keiffer, a member of the UYA board of directors. “Now we can use those to really start soliciting more community input.”
Visions for arts center
Talks over the city-owned property’s future have continued for several years. UYA organizers of the “Save the Hall, Y’all” campaign saw potential in the historic structure that served as City Hall for more than 30 years. In 2019, UYA’s board of directors entered into an agreement with the city to conduct a six-month feasibility study to look at opportunities and whether a conversion to a new arts center was even possible.
Keiffer said the study identified three areas of concern: whether the building’s conditions warrants restoration; whether there is enough community support for any project; and whether a new center is financially viable/i.e. are there funding sources. UYA, which was founded to support creative and performing arts in the greater Southport area, presented its findings to the board of aldermen in July 2020, and the nonprofit entered into memorandums of understandings with the city to continue the development process.
“The feasibility studies indicate that there are no insurmountable obstacles to continuing with an in-depth architectural re-design of the existing structure,” said Keiffer. “We are currently in the organizational development phase.”
In his presentation, Keiffer said the goal is to maintain a large, second floor multi-purpose room for concerts, theater, receptions, events and city meetings. Initial plans feature an outdoor seating/performance area near the building’s Moore Street entrance, and a welcoming foyer that could serve as a community resource hub. The building could also serve as a center for nonprofits to have a physical presence in Southport, and a retail gallery would offer community artists and organizations a space. A new arts center could support events such as live performances and wedding receptions, which would produce income to pay for day-to-day operations.
Keiffer said the nonprofit has sought input from local business leaders and other communities in the state on, not only how a potential arts center would function, but ways civic leaders found to fund such a center.
“As we continue receiving community input … and as we explore how similar arts centers have developed, our visions continue to be refined,” said Keiffer. “We have committed that the entire project will be completed at no cost to the city or to taxpayers. Up Your Arts has raised funding for all architectural services provided to date.”
In order to develop 3D renderings from a building infested with mold and deemed an environmental hazard, UYA contracted a videography firm to create a virtual tour.
UYA creates new nonprofit
UYA’s first major benchmark, Keiffer said, will be revising the renderings based on public feedback. Another benchmark is focused on creating a membership selection committee to identify, recruit and vet potential members through community outreach.
UYA has started the re-adaption process, but Keiffer said the plan is to turn over the project to a separate organization that is focused solely on the arts center. A new nonprofit organization will assume responsibilities and a “Governing Board of Trustees or Directors,” Keiffer said, would be made up of community stakeholders from a variety of different Southport organizations.
“The creation of a new nonprofit organization to assume responsibility for the arts center project is just one model,” said Keiffer. “But, it is the one we currently feel is best suited to move the process forward. The current board of directors of UYA will file for and establish a new nonprofit 501(c)3.”
Keiffer said the cost estimated for the project is approximately $3.5 million.
“It’s an expensive process,” Keiffer said. “The good thing is, when this goes out to bid we’ll know how much money we’ll need to raise.”
Alderman had the opportunity to comment on the presentation with many offering support for the project.
“There likely is no greater source of potential funds for this project than the City of Southport,” said Alderman Robert Carroll, who also serves as UYA Board Chair. “I see this partnership as a very good thing. I’m excited to see us get to this stage.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem agreed that the city is a logical partner for UYA moving forward.
“I just think it’s fantastic,” said Hatem. “I certainly want to be a part of it. I think the preservation part of it is fantastic. It’s going to be a beautiful project.”