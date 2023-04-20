Southport NatureFest 2023 will be held April 25-29 and features a series of programs, activities, tours and exhibits to promote nature in the community.
Information and registration links can be found online at www.facebook.com/southportnaturefest.
The schedule includes:
Living Shoreline program
A program on the St. James Living Shoreline will be Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W. Moore Street.
Oysters are often simply considered as food, but they are also a valuable part of the marine ecosystem. Oysters remove harmful pollutants, sediment and excess algae from the water while also providing reef habitats for fish.
Learn about the “Living Shoreline” project at St. James Waterway Park from J. Taylor Ryan, project leader and founder. This living shoreline of oysters is a multi-generational Citizen Scientist Community Conservation program maintained in conjunction with the UNCW’s Center for Marine Science (Benthic Ecology Lab).
The Living Shoreline project has been highly successful using bagged oyster shells and marsh grasses to prevent erosion, reduce boat wake damage and restore habitat for marine life while enhancing oyster habitat.
City Nature Challenge
The City Nature Challenge will be Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W. Moore Street.
It’s kind of a scavenger hunt, friendly competition and nature outing all in one. Learn about the International City Nature Challenge, a friendly competition to document local nature with your cell phone between the dates of April 28-May 1.
Bald Head Island Conservancy Educator Jennifer Wiggen will explain the City Nature Challenge and how to use an app called iNaturalist. After instruction there will be a group walk to demonstrate how to participate in the Challenge. Registration is required.
Green Swamp tour
The Green Swamp walking tour with Dr. Roger Shew will be Friday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. at the Green Swamp Preserve off N.C. 211 near Supply.
Learn about a truly unique landscape, the Brunswick County Green Swamp Preserve. Dr. Shew will lead a group on a walking tour in this longleaf pine ecosystem. Besides the beautiful longleaf savannah, there will be opportunities to see native carnivorous plants. Registration is required.
Arbor Day celebration
City of Southport’s annual Arbor Day celebration will be Friday, April 28, at 12 p.m. at Taylor Field Park, 409 E. Nash Street.
Southport Forestry Committee hosts the annual celebration with Dr. Roger Shew as guest speaker. No Registration is required.
Birds program
N.C. Audubon Biologist Dr. Lindsay Addison will present a program on "Coastal Birds" at 5 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church’s Murrow Hall, 209 E. Nash Street. She will lecture on the variety of coastal birds in the area. No registration is required.
Exhibits at the park
Environmental non-profit information and exhibit booths will be on display Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Taylor Field Park, 409 E. Nash Street.
Free activities include Lowe-White Park Pollinator Garden tours, the Fort Fisher Aquarium ambassador animal reptile exhibit and co-existing with wildlife presentations.
NatureFest participating nonprofits are Brunswick County Master Gardeners, Plastic Ocean Project, Bald Head Island Conservancy, N.C. Coastal Land Trust, Cape Fear Bird Observatory, Fort Fisher Aquarium, Southport Beautification Committee, Going Green Publications, Southport Garden Club, Southport Forestry Committee, Trinity UMC Creation Care Team and N.C. Island Wildlife.