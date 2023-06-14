Joan Forrester had given up hope of ever seeing her cat, Jerry, again.
It’s been two years since Jerry went missing from Forrester’s condo in St. James. Forrester no longer even lives there, having moved into a new home on Joshua’s Way in Southport.
But on June 1, nearly 800 days after her old feline friend, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, wandered off and got lost, Forrester answered a phone call she never expected to receive. It was Brunswick County Animal Protective Services (BCAPS), and they had her Jerry.
“I was speechless,” Forrester said. “I was over there the next day. They were so wonderful, and were so excited that I found my cat. I was so thrilled.”
‘Out for a long time’
When she came to pick him up Jerry recognized his owner immediately, and Forrester happily brought him home. BCAPS employees told her Jerry was found in the Lowe’s parking lot at the corner of highways 211 and 133. Jerry apparently arrived at Animal Protective Services a little worse for wear – Forrester said he’d lost a few pounds, had two ear infections and was covered in fleas.
“A woman found him at the Southport Lowe’s, but I think someone had him before then because I could see a little indentation of a collar around his neck,” said Forrester. “I’m not sure ... he had been out for a long time.”
Forrester has taken him to the vet and now he’s on flea meds, has had medication for his ears, and he’s eating.
“He’s doing better every day,” she said.
Forrester had Jerry micro-chipped years ago, but it apparently moved around in his body when the staff at BCAPS went to look for it. They took another x-ray and eventually located the chip which directed them to Southport Animal Hospital, Jerry’s primary veterinarian.
“(Southport Animal Hospital) knew he was my cat because that’s where I had him (micro-) chipped,” Forrester said.
Weeks spent looking
Jerry’s “adventure” started in early May 2021 after Forrester moved into the Harborwalk condo after selling her house in St. James while the new house in Southport was being built. Forrester let a whining Jerry out one late afternoon from her condo, not thinking much of it. But when Jerry didn’t return home by the next morning Forrester started to worry, as did her neighbors, many of who knew the local cat.
“Her cat was more like a dog,” said John Carpenter, Forrester’s friend and former neighbor. “When you called him, he came to you. He was a great cat and was one I really enjoyed. He must have gotten disoriented somehow, when they moved into the condo.”
Neighbors spent weeks scouring the area searching for Jerry, hanging posters and knocking on doors asking if anyone had seen the black and white cat. Forrester grew more worried as time passed, and the pond with alligators near the condo – combined with a recent coyote sighting – did little to calm her fears.
“He was just gone,” Forrester said. “All of my neighbors were searching because everybody loved him and everybody wanted him back. I had posters everywhere, but he never came back.”
Forrester eventually moved to Southport last February, seemingly leaving behind any chance of reuniting with Jerry. Then all that changed with a simple phone call.
Journey concludes
“He is an amazing animal and has had many lives,” said Forrester. “He used to like to jump into construction worker’s trucks because he was just so friendly. He just liked everybody.”
She said that she thinks he was living at the marina, and that somebody may have “owned him,” and he got out and they moved away.
“He is very social,” said Forrester.
Now that he is home with her and on the mend, Forrester said, the next challenge is getting Jerry used to her dog, Scout, again. The two have been slow in reigniting their former playful flame, but Forrester said they’re growing closer day by day.
“It’s taking time,” Forrester said. “He’s not used to this house, and Scout just wants to play with him. He wants nothing to do with that yet. They’re not spending a lot of time together ... but they will once Jerry gets comfortable.”
Jerry continues to eat and is getting his strength back, but Forrester said his outside days are over.
“He howls at the door but I don’t let him out,” she said. “He’s just a wandering soul, like a nomad cat.”
Jerry’s journey has reached a happy end – thanks to a chip, some luck, and only he knows how many of his nine lives.