Amanda Wright has always believed in listening to her body.
She’s also the type of person who doesn’t put a lot of faith in coincidences, or in chance encounters.
These two principles would end up testing Wright, in profound ways, over a nearly-decade long battle with both breast cancer and something that turned out to be a greater mystery than she could have imagined.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I’m going through my second round with breast cancer right now,” Wright said. “My mission is to try to help people with what I’ve gone through.”
It’s all about support
Wright received her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. The then 34-year-old mother was working at West Virginia University when, she says, something just felt “off.” A tingling sensation under both of her armpits triggered her internal alarms, and so she made an appointment and went in for an ultrasound.
“I believe in listening to your body,” said Wright. “I look at your body as your temple, and you have to be in tune with it. You can have all of the medical professionals out there, but ultimately it’s all about support from your family, your community … but more importantly, yourself.”
When the ultrasound revealed a potential problem, a whirlwind of medical procedures followed including a mammogram and then a biopsy. A few days later, while having her hair done, Wright got a phone call.
“I remember hearing the word ‘cancer,’” she said. “It was Stage 0 and was the kind of breast cancer found in the milk ducts. Just sitting there, it was almost like hearing the ‘Peanuts’ (comics) teacher.”
Wright says she can still relive that moment.
Her hairdresser asked her what happened, and she told her, “I have cancer.”
“She asked if she should stop (doing her hair), and I said, ‘Why? Will it help the cancer go away?’”
But Wright stayed positive.
Listen to your body
The first surgery was a double mastectomy that needed to be followed up with a second procedure to ensure all of the cancer had been removed. Catching the cancer so early, doctors told her, was rare.
“Even the doctors asked how I knew,” Wright said. “I just told them I listened to my body.”
Having a double mastectomy procedure kept her from having to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatments, but inevitably a third surgery was needed.
“At this point, you just want it to be over with,” said Wright. “It’s the scariest time of your life.”
Wright recalls sitting in the operating room being prepped when she sees a nurse running across the hallway who enters the room and frantically tells everyone to stop: pre-surgery testing showed that Wright was pregnant.
“We had no idea,” Wright said. “My daughter had already gone through two rounds of anesthesia.”
Her husband was worried as well, but the Wright’s daughter, Zella, was born without difficulty, and without complications from her medications.
Something wasn’t quite right
What came next was a leap of faith. Wright said something was drawing her to the coastal community and so, with their second child on the way, the Wrights moved to Southport.
After Zella was born in 2016, Amanda underwent reconstruction surgery for breast augmentation.
But just as a bright light appeared in front of her, Wright began experiencing a new round of medical problems: one of the implants ruptured in 2017, leading to surgery to fix the issue and that innate internal feeling returned shortly after the procedure. Again, Wright knew something inside her body wasn’t quite right.
“Looking back … from that point on … it started immediately,” recalls Wright. “I could just feel it in my body. I started getting really sick.”
As her health deteriorated over the next few years, doctors diagnosed Wright with a variety of different illnesses, and prescribed treatments that ultimately did not work. Wright was in and out of the hospital, suffering from chronic joint pain, hair loss and infections – including one that turned septic. Wright felt that what she was experiencing and what doctors were saying didn’t line up.
“I knew I didn’t have Lupus,” Wright said of one diagnosis. “I knew it in my heart. I knew something wasn’t right. I had to stop working because I was so sick. I had no idea what was going on and I was just trying to stay true to my faith and my belief in my body. I was diagnosed with everything. “
‘Just kind of fate’
Wright said that she was running out of ideas and suffering daily, and had started to lose hope.
But last fall on a visit to the Grape & Ale in Oak Island something happened to Wright, a chance encounter when she least expected it. Wright and Des Yeager, the owner of the Grape & Ale, struck up a conversation that eventually led to breast implants, something the two of them shared in common. Yeager shared her own story of getting very sick, and doctors unable to diagnosis her illness. She told Wright about something called “breast implant illness,” and how having her implants removed drastically improved her health.
Doctors diagnosed Yeager with rheumatoid arthritis and she spent four years suffering from chronic symptoms before hearing about breast implant illness.
“I had the same things: hair loss, joint pain, skin issues … you name it,” said Yeager. “There are a range of things (breast implants) causes. We talked more about it and I said she needed to talk to an expert.”
Yeager calls it “just kind of fate,” that Wright came in and the two chatted. The more the two talked, the more Yeager felt their cases could be similar.
“It’s a very real thing and many women are getting their implants taken out because they’re experiencing these autoimmune-type symptoms,” Yeager said. “I was one of those people. I suffered with it for years. I heard a medical podcast one day, and it just clicked.”
While she’s not a believer in coincidences, Wright does feel people are put into her life for a reason. Yeager gave Wright the name of a doctor in Charleston, South Carolina, and a Facebook group dedicated to women suffering with breast implant illness. Wright said she didn’t initially heed Yeager’s advice, but after several more months of suffering, and a visit to an infectious disease doctor in May, the time had come to take the possibility seriously.
“(The doctor’s) first impression was that I was sick from my breast implants,” said Wright. “He said it was controversial because some people didn’t think it’s a real thing. Your body is rejecting them and causing inflammation.”
Wright immediately made an appointment to have them removed.
‘Don’t lose faith’
Wright had her implants removed last June and the results were immediate: within days she started to feel better, and compared it to “waking up from a nap.”
She is still on a path to wellness: after doctors removed the implants and sent them for testing, results came back showing Wright’s cancer had returned. Like her initial diagnosis, the cancer was Stage 0 and never would have been found had Wright not had the implants removed. The unexpected discovery hasn’t dampened Wright’s spirits, and she is confident in her ability to beat cancer yet again.
“There was a 99% chance the tests would come back negative,” said Wright. “I was that one-percent, but the doctors said the cancer would have went undetected had I kept the implants in.”
If there was a moral to her story, Wright said it would be not only about breast cancer awareness, but the effect of breast implant illness. Had she known about the possible side effects of having breast augmentation, Wright said, she may have made a different decision.
“If I would’ve heard or read this story, I would’ve researched it further,” Wright said. “What it does psychologically and emotionally, and the toll it takes on your family, it’s terrible. I wish I had known there was even a remote chance I could get sick from implants.”
She is thankful for her newfound knowledge, and for her chance encounter with Yeager.
“I believe people are put into your life and if you don’t listen to what they say, you’ll just keep circling.”
Wright holds fast to the idea of always listening to your body and trusting your gut.
“Don’t lose faith,” she said. “I feel like the more people talk about their struggles, the more they can help people.”