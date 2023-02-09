Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the fall of Fort Anderson on Saturday, Feb. 18, with free activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that include artillery and infantry demonstrations, medical and embalming interpretations, and more.
There will also be several presenters who will explain and demonstrate what life was like for soldiers and civilians during the American Civil War.
A food truck will also be available to purchase food during the day.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the sky will come alive during the “Plunging Shot and Screaming Shells,” program, realistic reenactment of the final hours of Fort Anderson that will include a heavy artillery duel. Six artillery pieces, including the fort’s 32-pounder seacoast cannon and the site’s 30-pounder Parrott rifle, will go head-to-head.
“The public will get to experience what the last hours of Fort Anderson were like,” said site manager Jim McKee.
Admission for the evening event is $10 for ages 16 and up when bought online in advance through the Square website (Upcoming Events | Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site (square.site)) and $15 at the gate. Children ages 15 and under are admitted free.
Tickets purchased in advance online should be shown at the gate to be admitted for the program. Visit the site’s Facebook event page for the link to the Square website to purchase a ticket.