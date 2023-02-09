Fall of Fort Anderson

Six artillery pieces, including the fort’s 32-pounder seacoast cannon and the site’s 30-pounder Parrott rifle, will go head-to-head. 

 

Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic will commemorate the 158th anniversary of the fall of Fort Anderson on Saturday, Feb. 18, with free activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that include artillery and infantry demonstrations, medical and embalming interpretations, and more.

There will also be several presenters who will explain and demonstrate what life was like for soldiers and civilians during the American Civil War.

