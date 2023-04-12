Several local volunteer groups worked together over the past week to help a pelican and two sea turtles in distress.
Last Thursday, April 6, Oak Island Water Rescue launched a boat to retrieve a 10-year-old female pelican entangled in fishing gear. Mary Ellen Rogers and staff from Sea Biscuit Wildlife Rescue met the crew on the shore near SE 76th Street and took the bird to the shelter for evaluation, responders reported.
The pelican received first aid and a meal and was deemed healthy enough to be freed. A group of wildlife and rescue volunteers gathered on Good Friday to release the pelican on the beach.
“It’s great we could help,” said Water Rescue volunteer Carl Mauney. “It was our first surf launch of the year, so it’s good training.”
Sea turtles
On Sunday, April 2, a beachgoer reported finding a juvenile green sea turtle washed ashore. The turtle was covered with vegetation, indicating it had not been mobile for a significant period of time.
Rescuers assume it was cold stunned but it was still alive. The turtle was transported to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center at Topsail Beach.
One of the local volunteers with Caswell Beach Sea Turtle Watch was able to assist in cleaning the turtle’s carapace (shell).
“It’s got a good assessment,” she said. “They named it ‘Pearl.’”
On Saturday, April 8, an angler reported unintentionally catching a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle at Oak Island. Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the most endangered species of sea turtles in the world. Caswell Beach volunteers removed the hook and took the turtle to the Beasley center where it was named “Precious Coral,” and it is expected to be released in a few days.
Fishermen are reminded to use caution if they hook a turtle. Bring the reptile ashore with a net instead of the line, if possible. Cut the line and do not attempt to remove the hook; leave that to the experts. Call 910-368-6323 or the state hotline at 252-241-7367 or 911 to alert wildlife experts. – Lee Hinnant