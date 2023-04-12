Several local volunteer groups worked together over the past week to help a pelican and two sea turtles in distress.

Last Thursday, April 6, Oak Island Water Rescue launched a boat to retrieve a 10-year-old female pelican entangled in fishing gear. Mary Ellen Rogers and staff from Sea Biscuit Wildlife Rescue met the crew on the shore near SE 76th Street and took the bird to the shelter for evaluation, responders reported.

