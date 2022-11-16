Caron Myers portrays Susan Adkins Williams at the Veterans Day ceremony. Myers, a member of the Daughters of the Revolution, told a brief story about her life and wartime experiences during the Great War.
The Friends of Ft. Caswell Rifle Range welcomed guests Monday for a Veterans Day service. Bad weather on November 11 delayed the event, but it still offered music, tributes and prayers to honor those who served.
The partially restored rifle pit is all that’s left of a circa-1918 firing range where U.S. soldiers learned long-range marksmanship before heading to Europe during the Great War. What is now the roadside end of a golf course hole was once an important element of training at the former Ft. Caswell. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Friends President Norma Eckard welcomed gatherers and noted that some were descendants of World War I veterans from Brunswick County. She noted that 718 residents of Brunswick served, and many of their names were mentioned during an ongoing roll call ceremony.
“Let us remember their sacrifices,” she said.
Caron Myers, portraying Susan Adkins Williams, told the story of the Southport nurse and her wartime adventures. She noted that most of the patients she cared for in France suffered from measles, meningitis or influenza as opposed to battle wounds. Later, out of costume, Myers sang an a cappella rendition of “God Bless America.”
The ceremony concluded with a benediction and the playing of “Taps.”