Caron Myers

Caron Myers portrays Susan Adkins Williams at the Veterans Day ceremony. Myers, a member of the Daughters of the Revolution, told a brief story about her life and wartime experiences during the Great War.

 

The Friends of Ft. Caswell Rifle Range welcomed guests Monday for a Veterans Day service. Bad weather on November 11 delayed the event, but it still offered music, tributes and prayers to honor those who served.

The partially restored rifle pit is all that’s left of a circa-1918 firing range where U.S. soldiers learned long-range marksmanship before heading to Europe during the Great War. What is now the roadside end of a golf course hole was once an important element of training at the former Ft. Caswell. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.