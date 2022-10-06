When Kevin and Gay Murga lost their son, Austin, to suicide two years ago, the couple made it their mission to help the 1% of the country who served or continues to serve in the military.
Austin Murga, a 6’4” Army Ranger and former Eagle Scout, died just six months after he returned from Afghanistan, leaving his parents looking for ways to prevent another family of a service member from experiencing such grief and loss.
As Gay dove into researching PTSD and finding online support networks, Kevin and two of his friends decided to hold a golf tournament in Austin’s name at The Player’s Club in St. James.
The Sept. 2021 event raised more than $33,000 for Stop Soldier Suicide, a national nonprofit organization that provides personalized mental health care to service men and women. The golf outing garnered enough attention to warrant a second annual tournament this year that ended up being bigger and better, and raising $56,416 thanks to a helping hand from a group with a common cause.
The Cape Fear Blue Star Mothers, a local nonprofit that operates as a satellite for Stop Soldier Suicide is a group the Murgas, as a Gold Star family, were associated with. Kevin and members of Blue Star Mothers collaborated on a multi-day event that started with this year’s golf tournament and ended with a three-band concert at Woodlands Park Amphitheater.
“When our son died two years ago, Austin was our only child and we didn’t want his death to be in vain,” Kevin Murga said. “The Blue Star Moms support us and they asked how they could help. We said, ‘Let’s put on a concert together. We have quite a few bands here in St. James and they all wanted to do something for us and for Stop Soldier Suicide. The Blue Star Moms managed the concert side of it and we managed the golf side of it.”
Part of what attracted the Murgas to Stop Soldier Suicide was the availability of a 24/7 hotline the nonprofit provides that offers veterans and service members access to counselors that is both free and confidential. Had his son had access to a confidential hotline, Fred feels Austin would have sought the help he needed, as doing so publicly can damage reputations.
“My son was a captain in the 82nd Airborne and there is an invisible checkmark that if you get (mental) help, it could be a career stopper,” said Kevin. “I’m sure that if he would’ve known about Stop Soldier Suicide, he would’ve gotten help through them versus other channels outside the base. (Stop Soldier Suicide) have not lost a soldier or veteran since they’ve been in existence.”
The golf side of the event, held on Sept. 7 at the Player’s Club, raised $56,000 through registration fees and silent auctions. On Sept. 17, “Banding Together 4 Blue Star Mothers” featured the Back Porch Rockers, Mike’s Garage Band and Salty Dawgs, and raised an additional $28,500. The combined sum of the money raised will help provide hundreds of hours of free and confidential counseling to soldiers and veterans.
“Everybody was more than happy to help out and pitch in,” Kim Dionisio, president of Cape Fear Blue Star Mothers, said. “It was really great and was immensely successful. It definitely exceeded our expectations in terms of how smooth it went, how many people came and how much money we raised. We were thrilled from start to finish.”
Cape Fear Blue Star Mothers, which serves Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, has more than 60 members locally and hosts numerous events to help veterans organizations in the area throughout the year, including PTSD seminars.
Kevin Murga said the golf tournament will move to the Member’s Club course in St. James to accommodate more people, as this year’s event had a sizable waiting list.
“We almost doubled what we did last year,” said Kevin. “What that means is we know the 1% of our nation who put on our uniform to serve have an opportunity to get help if they need help. This is our mission in life.
“That’s what we’re here for, is that 1% and to help save a life.”