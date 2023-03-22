The Kevin Bell Skate Park at Oak Island grand reopening on Sunday welcomed more than 120 people and dozens of skateboarders, including professionals who put on a remarkable show of skills.

The new park is made with custom-formed concrete features, powder-coated rails and a flat perimeter. The town has installed fencing, landscaping and sidewalks that connect SE 49th Street to Middleton Park. The parking lot has been groomed, marked for spaces and is ready for a new season.