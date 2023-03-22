The Kevin Bell Skate Park at Oak Island grand reopening on Sunday welcomed more than 120 people and dozens of skateboarders, including professionals who put on a remarkable show of skills.
The new park is made with custom-formed concrete features, powder-coated rails and a flat perimeter. The town has installed fencing, landscaping and sidewalks that connect SE 49th Street to Middleton Park. The parking lot has been groomed, marked for spaces and is ready for a new season.
Recreation Department Program Supervisor Ryan Gordon and Mayor Liz White welcomed the crowd, and Town Council Member Sheila Bell recalled the importance of the project to her former husband, the late Kevin Bell.
Bell told attendees how, as an owner of one of the few businesses with a paved parking lot on the island in the 1990s, Kevin Bell was told by his insurance company to run off youth who were skateboarding in his lot. She recalled that not seeming like a good plan to her husband, owner of Bell’s Supply and a member of town council.
“He got with other business owners to buy and build the park,” Sheila said. It opened in 2000, a time few small towns had actual dedicated places for skateboarding.
The town repaired wear and tear to the park’s mostly wooden structures in 2015 and it later was changed to open skating, without direct supervision. Then, the 2020 Hurricane Isaias destroyed the skate park.
After public input sessions and a commitment by council, the park was rebuilt at a cost of about $300,000.
Sheila Bell said her late husband Kevin would be pleased with the park. Instead of pushing back on young people trying to enjoy a healthy sport, he helped make a safe, dedicated place. Today, it’s an amenity that residents and visitors can enjoy.
“He would have been proud of the memories it will create for generations to come,” she said, before helping cut the opening ribbon.
Professional skater Anthony Shetler of All I Need Skate Co. praised the park, noting its design and features appeal to all levels of skill.
Police and firefighters greeted visitors and handed out burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. The Doorsmen band kept things lively with a set of rock classics as skaters of all ages rode and performed tricks.