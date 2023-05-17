Some graduating students received special recognition during the Brunswick Community College 2023 Commencement on Friday afternoon at Odell Williamson Auditorium.
Achievement Award
The award is bestowed annually upon a current or former student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.” Amy Locklear is the recipient.
Dr. Kevin Lee, BCC vice president of Academic Affairs and chief academic officer, said “Amy was set in her career as a licensed practical nurse when she found out she was expecting a child. But the joyous news of a new baby also came with tragedy, as she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Given the pregnancy, surgery was not an option for her, as she needed to start treatment immediately. Eventually, due to medical challenges, she was unable to continue working as an LPN. Not one to leave the medical profession, Amy began to obtain the credentials she needed to pursue a career in health information technology.”
Locklear graduated cum laude with an Associate in Applied Science degree in health information technology. She plans to transfer to East Carolina University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in health information management.
President’s Award
This award is presented to the graduating student who has achieved the highest cumulative academic average with the most hours earned at BCC. Haylee Johnson is the recipient.
She began at BCC in 2020 with the Brunswick County Early College High School program and is the ECHS 2023 valedictorian. She graduated from BCC summa cum laude with an Associate in Science degree. She plans to pursue a career in dental hygiene.
Academic
Excellence Award
The award recognizes the graduating student who has a 3.25 grade-point average, is currently enrolled and has completed at least 12 hours within a program of study. William Gibbs is the recipient.
He enrolled in BCC when he was a junior at West Brunswick. He has a 3.943 GPA. He graduated with an Associate in Arts degree. Gibbs said that “BCC has been a successful steppingstone to pursuing a bachelor’s degree at N.C. State University majoring in sports analytics.”
Leadership Award
This award is bestowed on graduating students who demonstrate leadership on a statewide level. Lena Devlin is the recipient.
President of the BCC Student Government Association, she graduated with an Associate in Applied Science Nursing degree and an Associate in Science degree. She has accepted a nursing position within a critical care unit.
