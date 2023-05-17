New Dosher Emergency Department

The new ED has entered the design phase and is expected to go to bid in August 2023. Construction is set to begin in April 2024 and be completed by June 2025.

 

Phase I of Dosher Memorial Hospital’s seven-year Master Facility Plan officially gets underway Saturday, June 10.

Hospital trustees and administrators will break ground at Dosher’s 93rd birthday community cookout celebration, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the back entrance of the hospital (where E. 9th Street meets N. Atlantic Avenue).