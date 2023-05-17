Phase I of Dosher Memorial Hospital’s seven-year Master Facility Plan officially gets underway Saturday, June 10.
Hospital trustees and administrators will break ground at Dosher’s 93rd birthday community cookout celebration, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the back entrance of the hospital (where E. 9th Street meets N. Atlantic Avenue).
The groundbreaking will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the site of the planned new 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department. Phase I is expected to cost $15.4-million and take approximately three years to complete the six individual projects.
Projects include the new Emergency Department along with renovations and expansions to the hospital and medical clinics in Southport and Oak Island.
Reinvestment
“As our community grows, Dosher must continue to grow as well,” said Dosher CEO and President Lynda Stanley. “The Master Facility Plan will support Dosher’s mission in providing extraordinary care through these vital renovations and upgrades. Furthermore, this project illustrates how our area’s tax dollars are reinvesting in local healthcare.”
Other Dosher projects included in Phase I are:
• Expansion of the current Central Sterile space, installing a second washer, and expansion of space throughout. This is a Rodgers Builders project, the company that completed the hospital’s patient care unit renovation and expansion project.
• Addition of three provider work spaces at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road to accommodate more physicians. This is also a Rodgers Builders project.
• Construction of two additional provider pods at the Oak Island Medical Clinic to accommodate extra physicians. This is a BSA LifeStructures project.
• Expansion of the hospital lab to 2,409 square feet, which will increase the waiting area and bench space, and add a blood draw station and patient restroom. This is a BSA LifeStructures project.
• Expand the hospital pharmacy to 2,243 square feet by converting existing space. This is a BSA LifeStructures project.
Expanded ED
The new Emergency Department will increase its current treatment spaces from 10 to 14 and will also include the addition of 6-8 vertical care chairs, streamline wait times and care for patients of lower acuity. This is also a BSA LifeStructures project.
The new ED space will also include its own X-ray, lab draw station and registration desk. The old Emergency Department will be converted to clinic space for medical providers with work to start in June 2025.
The new ED has entered the design phase and is expected to go to bid in August 2023. Construction is set to begin in April 2024 and be completed by June 2025.
Renovations at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road are ready to begin and should be completed by December 2023.
Equipment is expected to arrive at Central Sterile this month with the project scheduled to wrap up by September 2023.
The building of new pods at Oak Island Medical is in the design phase through December 2023, with construction to start in January 2024 and completion by September 2024.
Seven-year plan
Trustees voted in 2021 to proceed with a facility study by BSA LifeStructures that maps out the best use of space for the hospital and its medical clinics as it prepares for future growth. Dosher’s service area is bracing for a continued increase in population over the next five years.
Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels said Dosher can perform all phases of the construction project without taking on any additional debt by using cash reserves and ad valorem tax revenues. Property owners in Smithville Township are assessed a self-imposed 4-cent property tax that is used to support hospital capital projects and facility maintenance.
Cookout
Everyone is welcome to join Dosher staff, members of the Dosher Board of Trustees, Dosher volunteers and hospital leaders for the June 10 cookout lunch, birthday celebration and musical entertainment.
The location is at the back entrance off of N. Atlantic Avenue near the cafeteria and patient pickup area. There is no fee to attend. Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated to give hospital officials an idea of how many area residents plan to attend.
Visit www.Dosher.org/birthday online or call 910-457-3900 for more information or to RSVP.