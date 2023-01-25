Members of the American Legion honored Vincent Simonetti, one of their senior members, on Saturday as they celebrated the 98th birthday of the combat veteran of World War II who grew up in New York and now lives with family in St. James. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars also feted Simonetti with a dinner, tributes, cakes and toasts at the post shared by the two groups.
“It’s been an honor to be here,” Simonetti said to the crowd. “I want to see all you people on my 100th birthday.”
Brooklyn, New York native Simonetti, who grew up working in his father’s grocery store and playing baseball, enrolled in the U.S. Navy at age 17. He trained as a machinist’s mate, but was originally assigned as a provost marshal in the Aleutian Islands.
After additional training, Simonetti boarded the Circe, an attack/transport ship. As a machinist, he became part of the largest amphibious assault in the Pacific and sailed between numerous islands during the battle, carrying soldiers and sailors to the battlefields from San Francisco and Pearl Harbor.
The bombs and gunfire above deck were part of his daily experience. His ship was unofficially credited with downing two Japanese kamikaze bombers.
Simonetti later married, had three children and worked in New York selling baby carriages and in New Jersey selling furniture.
Simonetti now lives with his son and daughter-in-law.