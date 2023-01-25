Members of the American Legion honored Vincent Simonetti, one of their senior members, on Saturday as they celebrated the 98th birthday of the combat veteran of World War II who grew up in New York and now lives with family in St. James. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars also feted Simonetti with a dinner, tributes, cakes and toasts at the post shared by the two groups.

“It’s been an honor to be here,” Simonetti said to the crowd. “I want to see all you people on my 100th birthday.”

Tags

Recommended for you