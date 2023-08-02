Oak Island VFW Post 10226 threw a birthday party a century in the making for a local veteran.
Tom Paglia arrived to his red, white and blue 100th birthday bash last Saturday afternoon that featured four generations of his family under one roof to celebrate the special occasion. Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1923, Paglia served in World War II and the Korean War as part of a decades spanning military career. Paglia took the milestone in stride, casually accepting congratulatory greetings while also finding time to smile at his two great-granddaughters in attendance.
“Making it to 100 either happens or it doesn’t,” Paglia said more than once, but he admitted there was a little more to it than that.
“It just comes,” Paglia said of his 100th birthday. “I got up this morning and I thought, ‘I guess I made it.’”
The centenarian said there are no secrets to turning 100. He’s never smoked and he’s not a hard drinker.
“I didn’t do anything special,” he stated. “I’m just Italian.”
Paglia joined his two sons to live in Oak Island five years ago following the deaths of his wife and daughter. Outliving people, Paglia said, is one of the drawbacks of reaching advanced age.
“That’s the hard part,”said Paglia. “When you’re the only one left and everybody has passed away except me.”
Paglia lives with his son, Don, on Mercer Street and gets the chance to spend time with his grandchildren. Don Paglia said he couldn’t ask for a better father, and that watching him with the kids is pretty special.
“It’s really cool to see the interactions between the age groups,” Don Paglia said. “We wanted him here, and it’s a blessing to still have him.
“He’s ‘Pop.’ He’s a great dad.”
Wanting to properly celebrate the century achievement, the Paglia family reached out to VFW Post 10226 for a possible collaboration. The post spared no expense on the event, serving food, providing music and setting the stage for their special guest.
“The privilege is indescribable ... it’s an honor,” said Mike Abbott, Post 10226 Commander. “That word sometimes gets spread around too loosely, but this is a tremendous honor. Our auxiliary has gone above and beyond and we’re happy as can be to put this on.”
Tom Paglia’s service during World War II was spent in an area of the world that was kept quiet from the American public. Tom Paglia worked as an aircraft mechanic in Iran for nearly four years, helping supply Russia with materials needed for the war effort. He was supposed to go to Australia, but a paperwork error left him in a secret location.
“We assembled aircraft and trucks, and everything they could possibly use,” Tom Paglia said. “Everybody knew we were there except the people back home. It was a secret, security-wise.”
After World War II, he hop-scotched from the Army Air Force to the New Jersey National Guard to the Navy over the next four decades, advancing from building record players to testing jet engines. He earned an engineering degree along the way, taking classes at night in an effort to always push himself to learn something new.
“I’ve had a good life,” said Tom Paglia. “It’s had its moments but it’s been a good life.”
Tom Paglia’s service inspired future generations of the family, including his grandson, Damon Paglia, who is now closing in on retirement from the Army.
“He’s a great guy and is why I joined the Army,” Damon Paglia said. “He may pretend like he doesn’t like the attention, but of course he does. I think this is all well-earned.”
Grayson Paglia called his grandfather a “great conversationalist who loves to talk,” and was impressed at the lengths the VFW went to for the party.
“I still can’t believe it,” said Grayson Paglia. “I’m loving seeing all of the family together celebrating something good. It gives me a little bit of hope. I have always had a good time with him, and my grandfather is a very nice guy.”
Tom Paglia gets around with the help of a walker and has always considered himself to be an active person. An avid New York Yankees fan, he played just about every sport he could growing up, and he encourages people to get out and do something.
He’s not saying that’s the secret, but it couldn’t hurt.