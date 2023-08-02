Oak Island VFW Post 10226 threw a birthday party a century in the making for a local veteran.

Tom Paglia arrived to his red, white and blue 100th birthday bash last Saturday afternoon that featured four generations of his family under one roof to celebrate the special occasion. Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1923, Paglia served in World War II and the Korean War as part of a decades spanning military career. Paglia took the milestone in stride, casually accepting congratulatory greetings while also finding time to smile at his two great-granddaughters in attendance.

Tags

Recommended for you