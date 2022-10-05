There’s a new face among the handful of public staff at Caswell Beach Town Hall - new town clerk Patrick McGowan, the first full-time clerk the town has seen in years.
McGowan, 44, grew up in the Outer Banks, which sparked a lifelong interest in surfing and the coast in general. He went to law enforcement school and became a police officer at age 20, serving first as a Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy and later as a detective in Leland, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
McGowan found himself ready for a change in his late 30s.
“I kind of hit the ceiling of what I could do without a degree,” McGowan said. At 38, he enrolled at Western Carolina University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management. Now he’s working on a master’s of public administration.
Recently, McGowan received his certification as a notary public and he said he’s studying to become a certified municipal clerk.
“I’ve been working my way back here,” he said.
For the past three years, he’s worked in corporate sector, including as a manager at Wilmington Treatment Center, “I prefer working with the public,” he said.
McGowan said he welcomed the chance to work with new Town Manager Joe Pierce, who brings years of government management experience.
“I want to serve the citizens and learn,” he said. “We’ve got a fantastic team and we can do some good.”