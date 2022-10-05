Patrick McGowan

Patrick McGowan is the new town clerk at Caswell Beach.

There’s a new face among the handful of public staff at Caswell Beach Town Hall - new town clerk Patrick McGowan, the first full-time clerk the town has seen in years.

McGowan, 44, grew up in the Outer Banks, which sparked a lifelong interest in surfing and the coast in general. He went to law enforcement school and became a police officer at age 20, serving first as a Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy and later as a detective in Leland, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.