Alex Zelaya, lovingly known as “Mr. Alex” and “The Tan Man,” got his wish last Friday evening when he visited Oak Island to thank all the people who made him a community icon.
Zelaya, who first started walking Oak Island’s beach six years ago, has taken millions of steps across the sand while getting to know virtually everyone he met. All of the time he spent in the sun tanned the retired limousine driver’s skin, resulting in his “Tan Man” nickname, but it was his kind nature and good spirit that attracted people to the New York transplant.
On June 16, Zelaya, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma and is receiving hospice care at his daughter’s home, returned to Middleton Park in good spirits for the Bands on the Beach Concert Series.
This visit, however, would be different, as it was Zelaya who took center-stage.
He arrived to a capacity crowd, overflowing with happiness at seeing the Tan Man back at the place where he spent every Friday night of summer for years, enjoying good music and good company.
“I’d like to thank all of the people on the beach from the bottom of my heart,” Zelaya said to the supportive crowd. “Thank you for this, and I’m going to keep this close to my heart.”
Friends along the way
Zelaya came to America from El Salvador when he was 16 on a scholarship to New York University. He played professional soccer for a short time, then he worked as a limo driver until he retired. Zelaya moved to Southport in 2015, following his daughter, Alexia, and his four grandchildren to the area and eventually discovered a love for the beach. He became a staple of the Oak Island community – to both residents and visitors.
“I can’t believe all of these people came out to see me,” said Zelaya on Friday. “I feel famous ... this is the best gift anybody has ever given me.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on this beach, and these people are like my family.”
Zelaya’s walks typically started near Middleton Park and took him eight miles west along the shoreline before turning around and heading back. He wasn’t known for fitness when he began taking walks on the beach, having already suffered two strokes, diabetes, two heart attacks and renal failure, but he would go on to log hundreds of miles, making a similar number of friends along the way.
“I didn’t think he would like the beach because he never went out,” said his daughter, Alexia. “The next thing I know, he’s always looking forward to the concerts ... I’d get home from work and he would start getting ready to go.”
His love for the beach was a surprise to her, as was the number of friends he was making.
“I had no idea he knew this many people,” Alexia said on Friday.
After not feeling well and several hospital stays over this past winter, Zelaya learned of his cancer on May 26, his 71st birthday. The diagnosis didn’t give him very much time and Rachel Hussey, Zelaya’s social worker with Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, asked if there was anything he’d like for a bucket list wish. He told her his wish was to return to Middleton Park for a concert one last time. She and others started working to make that wish come true.
Friends flocked to him after he arrived at the amphitheater Friday, sharing hugs, handshakes, well wishes, and a few tears. By the time Zelaya made it onto the stage, the crowd was bursting at the seams and cheering his every move.
“His social worker said she would do anything for him,” Alexia Zelaya said. “He said he wanted to be at the beach and he wanted to be at a concert, see his friends and say goodbye to everybody. He was so looking forward to this. It means so much to him.”
Alexia said that evening was the most energy he has had recently, that he’d saved it all up for that event. She also said the outpouring of support and generosity from the community has been overwhelming – from the fan letters he’s received to people sending her father sand from Oak Island.
“It’s so special,” said Alexia, “the way this entire community pulled together to make this happen ... I can’t believe all the people who have been checking in on him and encouraging him.
“This is his wish, and I’m so glad they granted him that.”