Members of the St. James Quilters show their love for the community one stitch at a time.
Throughout November, the St. James Quilters, a group that formed in 2008, traveled across the area giving out handmade tokens of appreciation to veterans, public figures and organizations who serve the community.
Every quilt, pillow case and pillow presented by the group was individually crafted by 43 skilled sewers who donate hundreds of hours a year to say “thank you.”
St. James Quilters held one of its largest dedications of the year last Friday at the St. James Community Center, honoring five individuals and contributing to several area organizations.
In the first of two sessions that day, the group presented quilts to Bob Ames, an Army veteran and chairman of Operation at Ease, St. James Mayor Jean Toner, St. James Fire Chief John Dahill and St. James assistant golf pro and retired Marine Ben Wilson.
“It’s a big ‘thank you,’ and to show our appreciation that we have for people like them who volunteer their time,” said Fran Ventola, co-chair of St. James Quilters.
Ames, who served in the Army for 30 years, is now Chairman of the Board for Operation at Ease, a 501(c) nonprofit that provides cost free weekends in St. James for military families who are separated by a military assignment. The organization has 320 volunteers and has hosted 43 families in 2022.
“I accept this quilt on their behalf,” said Ames. “It’s just a tremendous tribute to those families. This is really for them.”
Wilson, a retired sergeant in the U.S. Marines, organizes the annual Folds of Honor golf tournament to raise scholarship money for families of fallen veterans and fire responders. He also works with veterans suffering from PTSD through the game of golf.
“This means more than I really have words for,” Wilson said of the gifted quilt. “St. James has been very welcoming and supportive of the military community we have here. This just represents all of my brothers and sisters in the service, and all of the ones who didn’t come home.”
Dahill and Toner have become St. James staples, with Dahill serving as chief of the fire department for the past 17 years and Toner as mayor for the last five.
Dahill told the quilters that the gift meant a lot to him, and how special quilts are; a very good friend who passed away of breast cancer made him a quilt 15 years ago.
“This is something that is made by them,” said Dahill, of how special it is. “It’s not store-bought.”
Toner said the reputation of the St. James Quilters has garnered statewide attention for their outreach efforts.
“They are so incredibly talented,” said Toner. “To do this takes so long … they’re beautiful, and there is so much thought put into the design. They do so much with them in the community, and to me that is the most amazing thing.”
That afternoon, the group made donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice & Live Care Center (60 pillow cases), Hope Harbor Home (15 quilts), Providence Home (13 quilts) and Catholic Charities (six baby quilts and 19 pillows with books). In September the quilters donated 12 quilts and 19 pillows with books to Samara’s House and another 12 embroidered light house pillows to Little Pink Houses of Hope.
“It’s such a meaningful thing, to our patients and their families,” said Jenny Todd, volunteer services coordinator with Lower Cape Fear Hospice. “Without people like the St. James Quilters, we wouldn’t be able to create that kind of comforting experience for them. It’s really heart felt and unique.”
Hope Harbor Home assists victims of domestic violence who are fleeing abuse by helping women find jobs or file restraining orders. Karmen Custer, Hope Harbor Home executive director, told the group that the quilts will be in the arms of women curled up on the couch at the shelter and will serve as a symbol of second chances.
“Both of my grandmothers stitched their entire lives, so I know the work that goes into each and every one of those quilts,” Custer said. “It is no small feat.
“I truly appreciate the time it took to make these.”
St. James Quilters visited the TerraBella Southport assisted living facility on Nov. 11 and presented quilts to five veterans; John Javnenius (USMC); Gary Small (Navy); Reginald Main (Air Force); David Rose (Air Force Reserves); and Bob Lewallen (Air Force Reserves).
“I love it,” said Small that day. “It really is nice, and I sure am going to use it.”
On Dec. 15, the group will go to The Landings of Oak Island to dedicate another nine quilts to veterans residing there.
In 2022, St. James Quilters have stitched 12 appliqué pillows, 38 pillow cases, 60 pillow cases and 65 quilts, including one for Steve Brennan, manager of the St. James Community Center.
“I think there is a need in the community for helping out children and mothers and charities,” said Ventola. “We’re very dedicated to that, and that’s what quilters do: quilters give.”