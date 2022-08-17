Just as Melissa Blake began settling in to her new position as South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) assistant principal last week, Brunswick County Schools (BCS) honored the longtime educator-turned-administrator with Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates made the announcement Aug. 1 during the BCS administration retreat.
“I did not react well,” said Blake. “ I just sat there and looked at Dr. (Jerry) Oates and he was like, ‘Yes, I’m talking to you.’ I was shocked certainly.”
Support teachers
Blake earned the recognition following her fourth year as Cedar Grove Middle School assistant principal. She moved into administration after spending more than 15 years as a teacher. Blake said with no experience to fall back on, she took on the assistant principal position with a willingness to learn.
“I had been a teacher for a long time, but never an administrator,” Blake explained. “I said in my interview, for that job, that I thought the most important thing an administrator can do was support teachers. I meant that, and I still mean that. I try to live that every day … teachers know that if they come to me and need something, I’m going to do everything I can for them.”
Blake’s initial tenure as assistant principal has included Hurricane Florence in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandem ic beginning in 2020. These challenges have served as learning experiences, she said, which is a daily part of working in a middle school. As the 2022-23 school year nears, Blake is hopeful that whatever sense of normalcy returned to campuses last spring will continue.
“It’s been something every year … some sort of challenge to navigate,” Blake said. “I’m excited to get back to normal.”
SBMS team excited
New South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton and Blake discussed their philosophies recently, and both came away feeling they’re on the same page.
“I think we have some diverse experiences that complement each other very well,” said Dalton. “I’ve heard nothing but great things (about the school), and so far everything we’ve done has supported that. I think (Blake is) going to be a great resource for me as a new principal, and as an asset to this school and this community.”
Blake said that when she went to work at Cedar Grove four years ago, the focus was on building a school culture. She plans on bringing that same approach to SBMS.
“That was something we worked really hard on,” Blake said. “Scott (Dalton) and I talked about our view of education, and we both have high expectations for teachers and students. We want to build on the school culture that already exists.
“No matter how good something is you can always make it better, and that’s what we want to do. I’m excited about the new challenges here and meeting and working with new people.”