Melissa Blake Assistant Principal of the Year

New South Brunswick Middle School Assistant Principal Melissa Blake was also recently named the county’s Assistant Principal of the Year.

 

Just as Melissa Blake began settling in to her new position as South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) assistant principal last week, Brunswick County Schools (BCS) honored the longtime educator-turned-administrator with Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates made the announcement Aug. 1 during the BCS administration retreat.