At the AHA award presentation are, from left, Dosher Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels; Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr; Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley; and Matthew Wright, AHA Regional Executive.
Dosher Memorial Hospital was recently presented with the American Hospital Association’s Milestone Award to recognize the hospital’s 75 years of membership with the organization.
Matthew Wright, the AHA’s regional executive for North Carolina, presented the organization’s 75-year milestone award plaque to Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley, Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr and Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels.
“Dosher Memorial Hospital has a vital role in providing the people of southeastern Brunswick County with high-quality health care services close to home. We are grateful for Dosher’s dedication to the community and partnership with us,” said Wright.
Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley noted the hospital’s longstanding association with the AHA.
“With the landscape of healthcare evolving so rapidly, we are fortunate to have the American Hospital Association as a resource for education and information on healthcare related issues and trends,” said Stanley “We value this relationship and the AHA’s role in supporting their members in providing high quality healthcare nationwide.”
The American Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. It advocates on behalf of nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, its clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to its professional membership groups.
Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.