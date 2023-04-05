Dosher receives award

At the AHA award presentation are, from left, Dosher Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels; Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr; Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley; and Matthew Wright, AHA Regional Executive.

 

 Ilene Evans

Dosher Memorial Hospital was recently presented with the American Hospital Association’s Milestone Award to recognize the hospital’s 75 years of membership with the organization.

Matthew Wright, the AHA’s regional executive for North Carolina, presented the organization’s 75-year milestone award plaque to Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley, Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr and Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels.