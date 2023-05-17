Southport Elementary School (SES) has recognized a trio of teachers as its Teachers of the Year, all known for their commitment to providing a sound educational foundation for children.
Anen ‘exemplifies excellence’
Denise Anen was named the school’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year by staff. The second grade teacher who came to Southport from New Jersey four years ago said she was inspired at a young age to be a teacher and went into a career education with a desire to give back – and make a difference in a young person’s life.
“I was surprised because I have only been here for four years,” Anen said. “It really was an honor. I don’t do what I do to be recognized ...I do it really for the best interest of my students.
Anen said she’s had amazing teachers her whole life who were there to give her support, and that she wanted to be just like them. She feels her job teaching second grade is to help lay a foundation for students to go on and succeed throughout the rest of their academic careers. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional learning process for students over a two-year span, leaving teachers like Anen playing catch up with some children.
“As teachers, we’ve really worked hard to build that foundation that’s been missing the past few years,” said Anen. “It’s not only teaching them the grade level you’re teaching at: we’ve been having to go back two grade levels for some of these students, and just trying to fill in those gaps that they’ve missed the past few years.”
The goal, Anen said, is to prepare her students for the third grade and address any learning loss they may have experienced due to remote learning.
“We’re teaching second grade material to them,” Anen said. “But we’ve got to find the time to pull these kids that are years below grade level and give them the support that they need, and hope that they can not only gain what they’ve missed but also take in what we’re teaching grade-level-wise.”
Anen also serves as the school’s MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) coordinator and plays an active role in the Sunshine Club.
“Denise Anen is a dedicated, caring teacher who believes in the importance of every child’s learning success,” stated SES Principal Peg Bourne. “She exemplifies excellence in the classroom and makes learning fun for her students.”
Marcell ‘motivates students’
Jessica Marcell started at Southport Elementary in August and quickly made an impression on her colleagues as she was named the school’s Rookie Teacher of the Year for 2022-23.
Marcell graduated from UNCW in 2022 and is about to finish her first year teaching second grade. She didn’t look at majoring in Education immediately upon entering college, but a stint as an after-school counselor during her sophomore year changed her career trajectory.
“I kind of realized that all of my different passions led to working with kids, and possibly becoming a teacher,” Marcell said. She switched her major to Education, and stuck with it.
COVID-19 kept Marcell from gaining any real-world experience until a senior year internship. Once she was able to get in to a classroom, Marcell knew teaching was for her.
“After I started (teaching) in-person, it solidified the fact that I was comfortable with it and I wanted to stick with it,” said Marcell.
Being recognized by her peers, Marcell said, has been confirmation that people recognized her hard work, and it has her more confident heading into next year.
“It was pretty neat,” Marcell said. “It’s hard for me to see the progress ... day to day ... but if everyone else sees it, it makes me feel good.”
She says she feels like she is constantly learning and growing, and thinking of things she can do differently next year.
“I feel like that’s the art of teaching ... is being just as teachable as the kids, especially for me a first-year teacher.”
Principal Bourne has definitely noticed the rookie’s progress.
“She demonstrates dedication to her students and her profession,” said Bourne. “She goes above and beyond to make her classroom positive and inviting.
“She consistently motivates students to do their best.”
Garner’s ‘dedication to children’
Amy Garner may be retiring next year, but that didn’t stop staff at SES from feeling like she was at the top of her game. Garner was named the SES Instructional Assistant of the Year, adding another milestone to her 26-year career.
Garner serves as a teacher assistant for Kara Knee’s kindergarten class. When Knee missed time last year to have a baby, Garner stepped in to help fill the void.
Principal Bourne called Garner “A+ Instructional Assistant,” saying, “She has a wonderful way of working with students, and she is always in high demand. Her dedication to children shows in her everyday professionalism.”
“I was honored, but there are plenty of people in this school who deserved it as much as I did,” Garner said of her recognition. “We all work very hard and together. We’re pulled in so many directions. It was an honor, but there are several others who should’ve gotten it as well.”
Originally a dental hygienist, Garner turned to education after she began volunteering at her son’s schools in Hickory.
“I was there so much they told me to become a teacher assistant and get paid for it,” said Garner. “Here I am today.”