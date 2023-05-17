South Brunswick Middle School’s Teacher of the Year, Courtney Nix, and Instructional Assistant of the Year, Heather Deets, are known for meeting the needs of students at different levels to help promote both mental health and academic success.
Courtney Nix
Courtney Nix was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year last month as her mental health outreach initiative continues to gain support from students and staff.
“I had a really great teacher growing up who showed me what teaching can be,” said Nix. “She enjoyed her job and really invested in the kids. It was nice to have someone invested in us, and not just in math ... that’s kind of the avenue that I’ve taken.”
Two years ago Nix, a UNCW graduate, started a project called “What If My Teacher Knew,” which ended up becoming an eye-opening and, at times, depressing experience for the educator. Nix said an alarmingly high number of students responded to the fill-in-the-sentence outreach expressing thoughts of suicide and anxiety, and sharing stories of abuse at home. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic extended beyond the classroom.
“You know bad things are happening in these kids lives,” said Nix. “What I received back was heartbreaking. I don’t think people know the extent. Post-Covid ... their mental health has just gone down so much.”
When Nix offered to chat with them one-on-one, she expected around 20 students to sign up. More than 100 eventually did, and the levels of reported abuse has led Nix to call social services more than a dozen times.
“It has opened a door where kids can be honest and talk about their struggles,” Nix said. “I opened a can of worms I didn’t expect. The sexual assault cases just keep coming in. Who cares about math when you know you’re going to get beaten when you get home.”
As the health teacher at SBMS, Nix interacts with students all three years they attend the school, and this familiarity attracted the attention of staff. As more teachers learned of her work with students, Nix said they began to realize the importance of mental health.
“I appreciate that they saw my commitment to these kids outside the classroom,” said Nix. “It feels nice to be recognized for loving the kids. It’s a hard road for some of these kids.
“They’re grateful that staff sees the importance of reaching out to them outside the classroom.”
Heather Deets
Heather Deets came to South Brunswick Middle Schoollast summer and wasted little time becoming familiar with the school’s cross-cat program for students with individualized education plans. Deet’s ability to quickly adapt to a new school setting has not gone unnoticed: she was named the Instructional Assistant of the Year.
“I was totally surprised,” Deets said. “I enjoy helping the kids get the most out of their education.”
Deets assists Michelle Lassiter with her cross-cat class that teaches all subjects to students who may have a learning disability or are on the autism spectrum.
Lassiter had a good feeling about her new assistant early on, especially when she saw the amount of work Deets was putting in to get up to speed.
“She wanted to come in and meet me, even before school started, so she could get an idea of what her responsibilities will be,” Lassiter said. “For her to care that much just showed her willingness to truly be a part of this learning environment. She asked all kinds of questions that someone in special ed loves to hear, because it was all about the child and how she could work with that child and make them the best that they can be.”