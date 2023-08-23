Brunswick Community College President Dr. Gene Smith said during the BCC Board of Trustees meeting last Thursday that enrollment in fall semester curriculum courses has increased from last fall, to 1,846 students from 1,735.
“Part of that is a 3% increase in Career & College Promise and Early College High School,” he said. “So, now 36% of our overall enrollment is from dual-enrolled students.”
Smith also said BCC students are taking more classes.
Public safety
The board approved a $1,077,307 contract with Sawyer Sherwood & Associate to continue with the design of the Public Safety Center. On Jan. 19 the board approved Sawyer Sherwood & Associate as the architect to work on the design of the Public Safety Center.
Smith has said $12 million is budgeted for the building.
The board also approved a $3,500 survey prior to a building permit application for a steel building to house metal sculpting and knife making at the Southport Center.
Briefs
• Smith said that space has been renovated in the library for the new career center, “where we will be able to connect all our students, especially our adults, to job opportunities in the county.”
• The electrical lineworkers program graduated another class, “and all the graduates started employment the next day with Lee Electric,” Smith said. “Every graduate we’ve had with our electrical lineworker program has gotten a job prior to graduation making $45,000 - that’s after 10 weeks of classes.”
• The board once again approved Alan Holden as chair and Michael Norton as vice chair. Other trustees are Susan Carroll, Scott Evans, Sheila Grady, Dr. Rick Hessman, Zachary Hewett, Rep. Frank Iler, Ronnie Jenkins, Myong Jensen, Doug Terhune, Les Tubb.