When the late Donna Mandell lived in Southport, she was a significant figure in the local arts community.
Brunswick Community College Southport Center dedicated the Donna Mandell Creativity Cove on June 29, and now her name is linked with an outdoor area where up-and-coming artists can work on their crafts.
Following Mandell’s passing last year, her daughter, Michele Mandell Cherry, donated $6,000 on her behalf and worked with the Southport Center and Brunswick Community College Foundation to develop the new space.
On Thursday, just two days after the cement was poured, the site was dedicated in Mandell’s memory. Fifteen youngsters ages eight through 12 who are members of the Brunswick County Parks and Recreation Department’s summer program christened the new space. Working on three picnic tables (each bearing a plaque that reads “In Memory of Donna Mandell”), the children painted hand-thrown, bisque-fired bowls. Each child worked on two bowls, one he or she could keep, and the other to be donated to the Empty Bowls project taking place at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport.
Cherry, who lives in Baltimore, was present along with her husband, Michael, their two sons, Cooper and Donovan, and a nephew, Wilson Williams.
“It’s wonderful,” Cherry said. “It’s really terrific and I think (my mother would) be really, really happy with what’s happened and the acceptance, already, into the community of it as a gathering space for kids.”
After retiring to Southport with her husband, Stanley, Mandell became involved in basketweaving and pottery, which was taught to her by Southport Center director Barbara McFall.
“She got into it enough that they set up a little studio for her in the back of the garage, and every time we would come (over), she’d (say), ‘Come on, kids. Let’s play in the clay!’” Cherry recalled. “That’s what she wanted to do.”
McFall stated in a press release that Mandell was “a dynamic force in the Southport and larger Brunswick County arts community. She first visited us in 2015 after relocating from New York. Donna was passionate about working with clay, helped pioneer the pottery program here and later displayed many of her pieces in local galleries. She worked tirelessly to promote the arts, especially among children, and we are thrilled to honor her memory with the new Creativity Cove.”
Cherry said it was decided quickly after her mother’s death that in lieu of flowers, money would be raised for a cause. After someone reminded her that BCC had revamped its space, Cherry reached out via email to Teresa Nelson, executive director of the foundation, and an idea was born.
“She wanted something to do with children because her mother was very much into teaching her grandchildren, (who) are out there, about pottery and the arts, and so what we plan to do with this is to continue on every summer to do something with this,” Nelson said.
“This gift from Michele is the first of its kind in that it has allowed us to start an outdoor learning environment at the Southport Center, and we appreciate that so much,” said Greg Bland, BCC vice president of continuing education, economic and workforce development. “There’s a million different causes, I’ll say, initiatives and organizations that this family could have given to, but they chose us, and we’re humbled by that.
“The kids and the young adults that will participate here, as I said earlier, they’re going to turn off technology for a minute. They’re going to explore the arts, explore personal strengths, build camaraderie, celebrate one another, and that’s rich in our society today, and so we’re pleased with that and we’re pledging to beautify this area and build upon the gift that’s been given.”
As the children worked intently on decorating their bowls, one couldn’t help but wonder what Mandell, a 30-year resident of Southport, would have made of it all.
“She’d be out here with an apron on, helping these kids every step of the way,” said Cherry.