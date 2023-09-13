Between Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners Tom Guzulaitis and Teagan Perry Hall, police Chief Kevin Smith cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the police station at 3020 George II Highway. Other BSL government officials at the ribbon cutting in the front are City Manager Gordon Hargrove and commissioners Kimberly Sherwood and David Mammay. Behind Hargrove is Steven Barger, former BSL commissioner and current chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Education. The BSL commissioners awarded the design-build contract for the construction and expansion of the new police department building to the team of Samet Corp. and S3 Architects. The groundbreaking ceremony was in August 2022. See video at stateportpilot.com of Smith’s ribbon-cutting remarks. (Photo by Michael Paul)
