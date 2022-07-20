Boiling Spring Lakes police Sgt. Kyle Pszczultkoski has done much to be proud of in his career, including being named Officer of the Year.
But last week something occurred that made him even more prideful: His two sons played on Dixie Baseball teams that won state tournaments and qualified for the World Series.
Camden Pszczultkoski is on the Brunswick County team that will play in the Dixie Boys Baseball (ages 13-14) World Series July 23-27 in Louisiana.
Kolton Pszczultkoski is on the Town Creek National team that will play in the Dixie Youth Baseball 8U (coach pitch) Division II World Series July 30 through Aug. 2 in Dothan, Alabama.
“My wife, Priscilla, and I will be attending the World Series in Monroe, Louisiana, and immediately after the conclusion of the tournament will be driving to Dothan, Alabama, for my younger son Kolton’s World Series,” Kyle said. The distance is about 750 miles, an all-day drive.
“Our family is without a doubt extremely proud of both of their accomplishments this year,” Kyle said.
Camden, 14, has been playing baseball since the age of 3, starting with T-ball at Town Creek. He has been a pitcher for four years. He also is an outfielder.
“Some memorable moments of Camden were a game-winning home run when he played Majors baseball for Town Creek and also throwing 13 strikeouts against the Southport Storm this past Dixie Boys season,” Kyle said.
Camden will be attending South Brunswick High School this year as a freshman.
Kolton is 8 and one-half years old and plays third base for the Town Creek All-Stars. Kolton has been playing baseball since he was 3.
“Memorable moments of Kolton are when he hit several home runs this season and again hitting two home runs in the state tournament this past week,” Kyle said. “He had the game-winning out in the game against Dunn and again in the championship game against North Stanly County.”
Kolton and Camden’s parents played sports when they were youngsters. Kyle played youth baseball. Like Camden, he was a pitcher and an outfielder.
“I stopped playing baseball my ninth-grade year and focused on football and basketball,” he said.
Priscilla played T-ball and youth softball.
The Pszczultkoskis have been living in Boiling Spring Lakes since moving from Leland in 2017. Priscilla is an accountant for Walton’s Accounting Service in Winnabow. They have one other child, daughter Sophia.
Kyle joined the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department in 2015 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2018. In 2019 Kyle was chosen as the Southport/Oak Island Rotary Club Officer of the Year for Boiling Spring Lakes. Members of the Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall personnel recommended Sgt. Pszczultkoski because of his work during Hurricane Florence in 2018. The BSL Police Department annual report noted that “while it was noted that everyone working during and after the storm went well beyond the call of duty, Sgt. Pszczultkoski ‘did a little bit more.’ ”
When Pszczultkoski was with the Southport Police Department, in 2012 he received a Lifesaving Award for his efforts in performing CPR on an unresponsive individual.
But the focus for Kyle in the coming weeks will be on his two sons.
“I cannot express the pride I have as a dad,” Kyle said, “who has watched my two sons work day in and day out every single day, whether on the diamond or in the backyard, hitting and pitching and throwing grounders to one another just to improve each day.
“These two have most definitely put in the work to become better baseball players, and it’s just awesome to see their work pay off for them.”