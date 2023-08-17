For the past several years Alex Gilland, a 2023 South Brunswick High School graduate from Boiling Spring Lakes, has been Oak Island American Legion Post VFW 10226’s go-to bugle player on nearly a dozen special occasions, kicking off ceremonies and holidays like Memorial Day with heartfelt renditions of “Taps,” and the National Anthem.
Gilland also has a musician’s mentality.
“I’m always looking for a gig,” Gilland said on Aug. 1, when the 18-year-old found himself on the opposite end of a ceremony.
On this particular visit to Post 10226, people were there to honor Gilland and say “Thank you,” for lending out his talents and showing that patriotism among the younger generations is alive and well. Post 10226 and its auxiliary recognized Gilland with a certificate of appreciation and monetary gifts to help get his career at Appalachian State University off to a good start. Gilland’s ninth and last performance for Post 10226 preceded a local veteran’s 100th birthday party in July.
“There is this unspoken appreciation when younger people give back to the community,” said Gilland. “Any ‘Joe Schmoe’ with a bugle could play, but I feel like with all of the war heroes and soldiers, I don’t want them to think this generation is going to forget them and that they’ll only be remembered in textbooks.”
“The feeling definitely amplifies how you play,” Gilland said. “Hearing the commands to play in front of all the attending people, it almost makes me feels like I’m at an actual military base playing ‘Taps.’”
Post 10226 Commander Mike Abbott went searching for a new bugle player two years ago and Gilland came highly recommended from the high school’s music department. Gilland’s renditions never disappointed, and Post 10226 wanted to say “Thank you,” for always bringing that unspoken element to the table.
“He gets me pumped emotionally and pride-wise, and it really charges up the crowd,” said Abbott. “We appreciate such a young person doing this and not somebody in uniform who is a lot older. He’s a hometown boy, and has certainly earned it. He’s never taken any kind of pay and he’s garnered plenty of applauses.
“He has sweetened every performance he’s done for us, and we just thought this would be a proper college send-off.”
Gilland picked up the bugle five years ago after initially wanting to learn the saxophone. He eventually added trumpet to his long list of instruments that includes drums, piano and guitar.
Once the nerves of playing in front of a crowd subsided, Gilland settled in and eventually found his comfort zone.
“I was worried about messing up at first,” Gilland said. “After I stopped worrying about messing up, I stopped messing up. As I played more, I felt something that I don’t think I’ll ever feel again.”
Gilland plans to study music composition in college and has no intention to give up the bugle, just in case Abbott needs to call him back into action.
“I’ll keep playing until I’m six feet under,” said Gilland.