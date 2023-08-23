Some Ukrainian orphans rescued from the horrors of war in their country have felt love from Southport. That love came in the form of a memorable visit by Mark Albertson.
Albertson spent about a month and a half this past winter in Poland, working at a new school/orphanage where 83 Ukrainian orphans were housed.
His trip was sponsored by Southport Trinity United Methodist Church, where his father, Gary, is a minister. The church raised about $6,000 for the trip.
Former chef Mark Albertson, 53, of Nellysford, Virginia, is a heavy equipment operator and a volunteer fireman.
While researching ways in which he could help in Ukraine before his trip, Mark Albertson came into contact with Yanina Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian national who has since become his fiancé.
His original idea was to perform search and rescue work in Ukraine. “I wanted to do something,” he said.
Rescue work, though, wasn’t in the cards.
“It turned out I didn’t have enough experience to do (search and rescue),” he said. “The more I learned what was going on with the children, it was, ‘How can I help them?’
“I ended up being where I was supposed to be.”
Children grateful
and appreciative
Where he was supposed to be was in Poland, where Albertson taught English and math and cooked for the youngsters, ranging from toddlers to 18-year-olds.
“My main objective was to be able to make them smile and forget about everything that was going on,” he said. “The kids went through a lot. Where they were staying, they were very well taken care of.”
The orphans came from eastern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border. Some of the children lost their parents to the war, others for other reasons.
“They were evacuated just in time,” Mark Albertson said. “Some children had some special needs. Most of the children … sort of my little group … they were very happy. They were playful and smiling and grateful and appreciated our presence and playing games with them.”
Graphic form of
human trafficking
Mark Albertson said the orphans will remain at the school/orphanage indefinitely.
“They’re there until the war is over,” he said. “The older children, when they turn 18, it just depends on what is going to happen to them, but all adoptions are closed. They can’t be adopted until the war is over. This is Ukrainian policy.”
Gary Albertson said statistics show thousands of children have been kidnapped and taken into Russian territory.
“That is a graphic form of human trafficking as I see it, and a terrible tragedy,” he said.
Nalyvaiko, who is from Kyiv, knows firsthand how stressful being in a war zone is, living with explosions and alarms going off.
“It’s horrible because you never feel safe any place in any situation in any hour of the day, especially at night because you were exhausted and you wanted to sleep,” she said. “I can never imagine that we would go through that.”
Seeing it in their smiles
After being in America for one week, Nalyvaiko, who was with Albertson in Poland for a month while he was there, said “the most precious thing is sleeping. I can sleep peacefully.”
In April, Mark Albertson spoke about his experience with the orphans at Southport Trinity United Methodist Church during a Wonderful Wednesday dinner.
“We have repeatedly been surprised throughout our life by God’s grace, and the way that we’ve seen God’s grace express itself in Mark and his inspiration to want to help,” Gary Albertson said. “The smiles on the faces of those children are very, very touching, and even though Mark was quick to admit he was not a polished speaker when he spoke (in April) at Trinity Church, people were touched.”
What surprised Mark Albertson most about his experience in Poland was the resilience of the children. “If I could show you pictures, you could just see it in their smiles,” he said.
Mark Albertson developed a bond with the children that made it hard when it was time for him to leave them in mid-February.
“I hope that they remember this guy that came and was funny and made them laugh and brought American candy bars for them,” he said.