A couple who lost their son to suicide has turned grief into action to raise awareness about prevention. For the second year, they’ve taken lengthy bicycle treks to promote the Durham-based group Stop Soldier Suicide.
This year, Neil Lasley and several friends rode from Raleigh to Oak Island, where the Raleigh couple has a second home. They were joined on the final 40-mile leg through the Green Swamp by Neil’s wife, Shanna, and other supporters.
Neil took off before dawn on July 23 and made the 160-mile ride well before dark, with considerable help from friends and family. Last year, he made two 125-mile rides in the Greensboro area.
Their son had enlisted in the Marine Corps three years ago and killed himself.
“We wanted to find a way to prevent that,” Lasley said.
Last year, the couple raised $7,500 for Stop Soldier Suicide, which provides counseling and confidential individual and group sessions. This year, the Lasley’s were among the top fund-raisers, gathering $10,000.
Neil said he believed in the group, and wanted to do something to honor the memory of his son.
“This is why we do it,” he said. “It’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”
Anyone in need, or who knows of someone in trouble, may contact stopsoldiersuicide.org. Also, the new national hotline number for suicide prevention is “988.”