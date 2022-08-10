Stop Soldier Suicide

Neil and Shanna Lasley, who lost their son to suicide, has turned grief into action with rides to support Stop Soldier Suicide.

 

A couple who lost their son to suicide has turned grief into action to raise awareness about prevention. For the second year, they’ve taken lengthy bicycle treks to promote the Durham-based group Stop Soldier Suicide.

This year, Neil Lasley and several friends rode from Raleigh to Oak Island, where the Raleigh couple has a second home. They were joined on the final 40-mile leg through the Green Swamp by Neil’s wife, Shanna, and other supporters.