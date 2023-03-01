St. James Chapel launched a brick fundraiser last October for a pair of commemorative gardens that would honor both loved ones and people’s pets.
By the beginning of 2023, the nonprofit created to manage the chapel through a board of directors had raised enough money to start putting its plan in motion. With the plots already staked out between the chapel and nearby dog parks, by early February they were ready to become a reality.
“After the first of the year, we felt we had enough critical mass to move ahead with construction,” said Bruce Hayden, a member of the St. James Chapel board of directors. “It’s not completely filled in yet and we have room to grow.”
One of the gardens is shaped like a Celtic cross and includes names of loved ones who passed away too soon and people who have made a difference in the community.
“It has been very positive,” said Hayden. “People just come here and smile. Everyone seems to love it.”
Nestled under a canopy of trees, the gardens offer a place of reflection for visitors who either want to reflect on their own brick or share in the experience of others. The pet commemorative garden may also feature a dog and cat statue, but any animal is welcome to have a brick.
“It’s a commemorative garden, so you don’t have to be dead to have a brick in here,” board of directors member Sue Almeter said. “It’s a commemorative garden, not a memorial. It’s wonderful, and I just love the design.”
The initial fundraiser sold nearly 200 bricks and Hayden said there is plenty of room for a lot more. All of the proceeds generated from brick sales goes toward routine maintenance and renovations of the chapel.
As word gets out that the gardens are open, Almeter feels more St. James residents will want to participate.
“Once people realize this is a done deal, they won’t want to be left out,” said Almeter. “We don’t receive any funding for the chapel, and fundraisers like this help us pay for repairs, monthly expenses and stuff like that.”
The cross garden was designed to allow for growth all the way up to the church’s walkway. Hayden thinks the chapel could triple its donations for the gardens if enough people support it.
“There are such wonderful little stories in there,” Hayden said. “People put a lot of effort into their bricks. They love the colors and the natural background, and people just stop and read. There are stories all over the place in here.”