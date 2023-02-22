Southport Presbyterian Church presents a $25,000 donation to Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity to help fulfill the dream of a Southport resident by being a house sponsor for the Stacey Holmes family.
Southport Presbyterian Church (SPC) has partnered with Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity to help fulfill the dream of a Southport resident by being a “house sponsor” and donating $25,000 towards her soon-to-be Habitat for Humanity home.
When Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity held a wall blessing ceremony recently for mother of three Stacey Holmes, Southport Presbyterian announced it had donated the money towards the Sea Pines subdivision home.
SPC, a Matthew 25 church that is focused on helping the most vulnerable members of the community, became the first church to serve as a “house sponsor” in Brunswick County. In addition to the donation, members of the congregation were encouraged to get involved and the church is providing spiritual support, mentoring for the family, and lunches for the construction crew and volunteers.
“This is an exciting partnership for Southport Presbyterian and one we hope to continue,” said church elder Carson Lawrence. “The partnership with Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has proven to be a great fit.
“The Brunswick County division has a great support system already in place and they are truly making life changing impacts on our community, especially with the homes being constructed in Sea Pines.”
On May 11, 2022, SPC donated $40,000 to Brunswick Partnership for Housing transitional housing projects in Brunswick County to go towards renovations of a home on 11th Street.
“As we come out of COVID, we can be more interactive with the community,” Lawrence said. “The SPC Mission Committee has continued to look for additional avenues to help address affordable housing where the congregation could not only provide financial support, but also be involved in other aspects.”
In a press release, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carlo Montagano stated SPC has continued a long tradition of area churches helping to meet housing needs within the community.
“Since 1976, Habitat’s work has been built on a foundation of faith,” said Montagano. “We are very blessed at the commitment and generosity of Southport Presbyterian, and hope to work with other churches in the county, as well.”