Southport Presbyterian donation

Southport Presbyterian Church (SPC) has partnered with Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity to help fulfill the dream of a Southport resident by being a “house sponsor” and donating $25,000 towards her soon-to-be Habitat for Humanity home.

When Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity held a wall blessing ceremony recently for mother of three Stacey Holmes, Southport Presbyterian announced it had donated the money towards the Sea Pines subdivision home.