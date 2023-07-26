Rick Sanders is close to his brother-in-law, Scotty Jacobs. So much so, in fact, that an important piece of Sanders is with Jacobs.
Literally.
Sanders, a Southport resident and manager of Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in the city, donated a kidney to Jacobs recently. He doesn’t consider himself a hero, but others would disagree.
Family connections
“I don’t think I’m anybody special,” Sanders, 49, said at his office exactly three weeks to the day from the June 1 transplant surgeries. “I think I just happened to be the guy that was there that knew someone who needed help at the time.”
Jacobs, 55, who lives in Loris, S.C., is diabetic and has dealt with a number of health issues. He is currently recovering from the transplant surgery at Gabriel House of Care, a health hospital facility on the campus of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacobs said he thought he had contracted COVID in Dec. 2020, but he tested negative.
“Whatever I had attacked my kidneys,” he said.
He battled pneumonia, and had been put on dialysis. Then, on Jan. 7, 2021, Jacobs went into respiratory arrest in a hospital. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed and he was put on a ventilator for one night.
“That’s when the doctor told him he needed a kidney transplant,” said his wife, Tara. Seven potential kidney donors asked to be tested, including Sanders and his wife, Shawna, who is Scotty’s sister. Rick, the last one tested, turned out to be the best match because of his blood type.
“The plan was not for him to do that,” said Shawna, who is the funeral director at Peacock-Newnam & White. “I was a little upset that it didn’t work out for me, because I didn’t want to put anyone else through that.”
It’s do or die
At first, Rick and Scotty both underwent extensive testing at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, S.C.
“They check literally everything,” Rick said. “They check you from head to toe, you know. They check your heart and your lungs and your kidney function, all of that sort of thing because they’re not going to take a kidney from someone if I have issues, or if it looks like in the future I’m going to have issues.”
Rick was approved for the transplant, but Scotty was not because he was considered a high-risk patient.
They later turned to the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
“By the time we got to Mayo, (Scotty) had been turned down by seven hospitals,” said Tara.
Mayo Clinic’s kidney transplant program is among the largest in the country, with one of the largest paired-donor programs in the United States. Its surgeons have completed thousands of successful kidney transplants since 1963, according to the hospital.
“They told us it was a very high-risk surgery for him,” Tara said of Scotty. “Scotty said, ‘If I don’t have it done, I’m going to die. If I did have it done and I die, I’ll be in a better place.’ ”
Ready to operate
Next, the lengthy testing began.
“It took a lot longer than I ever imagined,” Rick said. “And so we both started … and it’s a back-and-forth type process. You would clear one hurdle, but then there was some medical issue that he had to clear up. Then, he would clear the hurdle and it was something else. So, ultimately it took us about two years to get through that process.
“To make sure your heart is OK, I had to do the stress test, run on the treadmill. I had to do the chest X-rays. I had to do all of the blood work, all of the labs.”
Rick said along the way, Scotty had developed pneumonia that left him with fluid in his lungs. He had to get that resolved and also do some cardiac rehabilitation. The transplant was finally approved May 18.
Dr. Shennen Mao, a Harvard-trained transplant surgeon, performed the operation on Rick.
Rick said he has one laparoscopic poke hole above the kidney and one below it. “And then they made probably about a four-inch incision right below my belly button, right below my navel, to where they actually pulled the kidney out,” he said.
The left kidney, about the size of an adult’s fist, was then transferred to an adjacent operating room where it was immediately transplanted into Scotty. Rick said his kidney was placed in Scotty’s lower left abdomen, giving him three kidneys. Surgeon Dr. Jacob Clendenon and nephrologist Tambi Jarmi attended to Scotty.
‘Call your wife’
Scotty said a surgeon told him Rick had given him a “super kidney.”
“Sometimes a kidney that has been through trauma will not wake up, I guess you would say, immediately,” Rick said. “Sometimes, you know, the patient may have to have dialysis for a day or two after the transplant. That’s one of the potential complications, but the surgeon said just as soon as he connected the blood supply and all of that to my kidney that is now in him, it woke up immediately and started producing (urine)… like right away.”
One of Rick’s first memories from when he regained consciousness after the operation was of a nurse bringing him his cell phone and saying, “You might want to call your wife now.”
Rick recalled: “I’m like, ‘OK.’ So I call my wife and she is just really perturbed. And I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I had no idea, of course, because I had been under anesthesia. I had been asleep. She was like, ‘Your procedure that was supposed to take like two to three hours has been like five hours.’ ”
“Six hours, actually,” Shawna said. She said she had received a call from the operating room that Rick was “in a bit of distress. They were having a bit of trouble getting the kidney out.”
“I was just waiting, pacing,” she said. “And then we got the news that Scotty was out and Rick wasn’t. I was in panic mode.”
Finally, a doctor told Shawna that the kidney had been removed, but Rick was having a hard time in recovery.
More than a hero
The day after the operation, Rick arose from his hospital bed and, pushing his IV pole, took an elevator up to Scotty’s floor. “He was doing great,” said Rick.
Rick said Scotty has been grateful “and he’s promised us to take very good care of the kidney.”
Scotty said he is “blessed beyond measure.”
Regarding his brother-in-law, Scotty said, “He is a hero, but he’s more than that to me.”
“It was a humbling experience, all the support that Rick and Shawna have gotten, that we have gotten,” he continued. “You couldn’t have asked for better.”
What is it like having given someone such a precious gift?
“It feels good,” Rick said. “You see where we’re at and what I do (for work), and so I kind of have an appreciation for how delicate life can be. So, if we can give him a chance to extend his life, I was all for it. … It wasn’t a hard decision to make.”
“He is modest,” Shawna said. “People ask him about it and he’s, ‘No, it’s no big deal.’ People are like, ‘You saved his life. It is a big deal.’ ”
That self-effacement, she said, “is what I love about him.”