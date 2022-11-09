Carol Babson, LPN, of Dosher’s North Howe Street Primary Care Practice, was recently honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Babson, who has been the longtime nurse for Dosher primary care physician Dr. Andre Minor, was nominated for her dedication to her patients as well as her caring nature and attentiveness. The nomination stated, “Her natural nature is just kind. She is a devoted nurse to Dr. Minor and just a wonderful person in every way.”