At the DAISY Award recognition are, from left, Melissa Hufham, LPN; Beverly Lambiase; DAISY recipient Carol Babson, LPN; Dr. William Newsom; Misty Shumate; Terri Smithwick, LPN; Dr Andre Minor; and Alysha Just, CMA.
Dr. Andre Minor with his longtime nurse and DAISY Award winner Carol Babson, LPN.
Carol Babson, LPN, of Dosher’s North Howe Street Primary Care Practice, was recently honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Babson, who has been the longtime nurse for Dosher primary care physician Dr. Andre Minor, was nominated for her dedication to her patients as well as her caring nature and attentiveness. The nomination stated, “Her natural nature is just kind. She is a devoted nurse to Dr. Minor and just a wonderful person in every way.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late-1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Dosher are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation.
“Carol exemplifies what it is to be a great nurse,” said Dosher Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr, RN, DNP. “Skillful, dedicated, compassionate, one hundred percent committed to great patient care, and highly respected by her colleagues. Our great nursing team at Dosher extends this highly worthy candidate our heartfelt congratulations on earning this recognition.”
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley added, “Carol has made a difference in our community and for our patients for over 30 years. We are grateful for the patient who took the time to acknowledge her and enable her designation as our inaugural DAISY Award nominee.”