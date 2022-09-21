Marty Adams of Brunswick County Disc Golf Club and Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff cut the ribbon during the grand-reopening ceremony Saturday of the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course. Between them is Mitch Pruitt of Cape Fear Discs. To the left of the mayor is BSL Parks & Recreation Director Chris Sims. Beside her are BSL commissioners Teagan Perry Hall and Kimberly Sherwood. At the sign is Barbara Snyder, member of the BSL Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. See video of the grand-reopening ceremony at www.stateportpilot.com.
Two discs soar toward the target on the practice range at the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes.
A young disc golfer finishes hole No. 6 at the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Photos by Michael Paul
A view of the tight layout of hole No. 8 at the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes. See video of redesigned hole No. 10 at www.stateportpilot.com.
The renovated Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes was officially opened to the public Saturday.
BSL Parks & Recreation Director Chris Sims welcomed disc golfers in a two-hour grand-reopening ceremony. She thanked those who helped with the renovation. She also thanked the many sponsors.
The course has new signs at hole No. 1. A QR code also is at the first tee and on the scorecard.
“It doesn’t cost a thing to play golf here,” Sims said. “But for us to continue to have the funding we need to keep it up, we’ve got to be able to show how much use we’re getting. So it’s really critical that our players take a second and log in (with the QR code) when you visit."
Sims explained that once visitors log in, it’s just three or four questions to answer: "Where are you from? How many are playing? What time of day? This is just so that the parks and rec staff can get some data in order to support the course."
She told attendees that on the back side when players leave there is another QR code.
“Take a picture there and you can tell us what you thought,” Sims said. “Did you love it? Hate it? See problems that need to be fixed? Maintenance issues?
“Use that to let us know, and then we can come out to make sure the course is always in good shape."
The course itself has some changes, with holes 4, 9 and 10 redesigned.
“Those are things we added to make the course safer,” Sims said. “We’re not the same old course we we used to be.”