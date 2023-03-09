Pickleball is a relatively young sport compared to its cousins tennis, ping pong and badminton. This combination of the three, however, is now the fastest growing sport in the country. 

Players of all ages and skill levels packed pickleball courts in Southport, Oak Island and St. James on a beautiful morning on Feb. 24, demonstrating the sport’s popularity through sheer volume. Most courts had a waiting line, but the easy-going nature of the sport was reflected through its participants. 

