Pickleball is a relatively young sport compared to its cousins tennis, ping pong and badminton. This combination of the three, however, is now the fastest growing sport in the country.
Players of all ages and skill levels packed pickleball courts in Southport, Oak Island and St. James on a beautiful morning on Feb. 24, demonstrating the sport’s popularity through sheer volume. Most courts had a waiting line, but the easy-going nature of the sport was reflected through its participants.
Easier on the body and a great social outlet
One of the key attractions to pickleball is its simplicity for beginners. The sport is played with a flat paddle and a plastic whiffle ball on a surface roughly half the size of a tennis court. And it requires athleticism to play, for sure.
“Everybody plays hard and we have a good time,” Oak Island’s Donna Long said. “In just the three years I’ve been here, the numbers have increased. It’s always crowded.”
The sound of six courts in action simultaneously is unmistakable.
“I think there is something addictive about the sound of the ball hitting the paddle,” said Oak Island resident Tom Brawner. “There is a randomness to it when you think you hit a good shot and don’t, and vice versa. As our population gets older, this is much easier on the body, and yet it’s still competitive.
“It’s also a great social outlet.”
Any skill or age level can have fun
Siegrid Kenyon found the game through beginner classes offered at the Senior Center at Southport and found herself hooked immediately.
“You don’t have to be super athletic or gifted, which I am not,” said Kenyon. “I can still enjoy being outside and playing a competitive game. Most everybody who plays is friendly and competitive.”
Southport’s Jerel York, 75, heard his wife talking about pickleball so much he had to see for himself what the fuss was all about.
“I finally came out and watched,” York said. “You get addicted after one dose. It allows any age or skill level to go out and have fun. I think that is the main thing about pickleball, that is attracting so many people: It’s such a social game.”
Pickleball’s social impact helped Suzanne Hatch through a difficult time following the death of her husband six years ago.
“A friend of mine talked me into playing and I was hooked, said Hatch. “I was sitting around home all day and really going downhill. It was a lonely time, and I was able to meet some great people.”
More people means less courts
Smithville District Park is the only place in Southport to access pickleball courts, and it often fills up with players, especially on those perfect weather days.
A friend introduced Lois Miller to the sport and she immediately saw its health and wellness benefits. She also noticed a potential concern as the sport’s popularity continues to grow - the need for more courts.
“The people are wonderful,” Miller said. “The weather is great, the exercise is good … all of those things. But we need more courts.”
The St. James Pickleball Association rang in 2023 with more than 500 members. Al Hausmann created the group’s website, Stjamespickleball.com, and said the sport’s popularity has made getting a court time difficult inside the gated community. St. James has 10 pickleball courts available to residents on a first come - first reserve basis.
“It’s hard to get courts at St. James,” Hausmann said. “You’re always fighting to get one. The people who want to play on Monday morning have to be ‘Johnny-on-the-spot.’ You still may not get the court you want because so many other people do too.”
Hausmann said if the trend of tennis players gravitating towards pickleball continues, converting the courts could be a way to address the access issue across the area.
“You can easily turn one tennis court into two pickleball courts,” said Hausmann. “We also could add some indoor courts to give us some climate control in winter and summer … and on real windy days.”
No plans for more space in Southport, Oak Island
Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill said the city could convert the tennis courts at Lowe-White Park into pickleball courts as a quick fix solution, but nothing long-term is currently in the works. Pickleball wasn’t included in the Taylor Field Park plans, but could be part of a 9th Street project, she said.
“To meet the demands within the city limits, the easiest thing to do would be convert the ones at Lowe-White Park,” Hemphill said. She added that the local tennis players would probably be upset about it.
“I can’t say there is a definite plan in place to add any pickleball courts at this time, said Hemphill. “But if there was a huge push, the easiest thing to do would be convert a couple, as opposed to building new ones.”
When the proposal of a similar idea went before the Oak Island Town Council last July, the community’s tennis players expressed their clear opposition.
“It started a spirited debate between the tennis players and the pickleballers,” said Mike Emory, Oak Island communications manager. “I think some of the tennis people felt a little blindsided by the request … they came out in force for that. There would have to be a significant reallocation of space to add more courts within the Middleton Park complex.”
Emory said there currently are no plans to include an indoor pickleball court as part of the new recreation center project.
Age demographic continues to drop
“It’s different for different people, but there is a great social aspect to it,” said Oak Island resident Jamie Craft while waiting his turn at Middleton Park. “Oak Island has great people, but Oak Island pickleball people are just fabulous to play with.”
While pickleball tends to have a primarily senior following, the age spectrum has shifted in the sport over the past few years. Craft taught the game to his wife and 17-year-old son, Charlie, and they’ve turned pickleball into a family affair.
“It’s fun just being out here,” said Charlie Craft. “We started two years ago, and it’s super fun.”
According to Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of pickleheads.com, a website created to help players find local courts, more than 36 million people play the sport in the United States, rivaling golf and basketball. As the sport grows in popularity, Mackie said the age demographic continues to drop.
“The 18- to 24-year-old segment is the fastest growing segment in the sport,” Mackie said. “The average age of a player has now dropped below 40 years old for the first time ever. There is a big change from the older crowd to the younger crowd that has been exciting to monitor. With all of those new courts opening, it’s just going to increase awareness of the sport. I think it will continue to grow ages five to 95.”