Mother Nature held off just long enough Saturday to ensure the 15th annual Military Appreciation Day at Safe Harbor and Dutchman Creek Park was a resounding success for the 114 active duty guests of honor.
Service members with the Army, Air Force and Marines made the trip to the Southport Chapter’s 2023 MAD event to spend a day on the water together, catch some fish and enjoy some fellowship. Competition between service branches gave way to an overall camaraderie that captured the spirit of appreciation amongst each other and the community that made the day happen.
“I loved it, said Jessie Baignosche, a Marine stationed in Cherry Point. “I’m so happy I was able to do this. Normally I wouldn’t have the money to spend like this, so getting the opportunity to do it, especially with such a great captain who took us to these great spots we got to hit, was awesome. We came out pretty victorious today.”
As each of the 43 boat captains who volunteered their services for the day returned to Safe Harbor, it became more and more obvious that they knew where to go catch some fish. Baignosche and fellow Marine Liam Batten nearly filled up their cooler, and that didn’t include the big flounder they had to release.
“It was fun,” Batten said. “Our captain was former Navy so it was nice to have someone who we could talk to who understood us. We had a good time and it lets us know that we’re appreciated and we don’t do this for nothing. I really appreciate everything MAD has done.”
Zack Shimley reeled in a king mackerel that would stand up in any tournament, and he needed every bit of his Army training to get the monster into the boat.
“My adrenaline was 10 out of 10,” said Shimley. “My heart was thumping out of my chest. It was the first bite we had all day. As soon as I started pulling it in it was fighting me, and my left bicep was giving out trying to get him in. Once he got close to the boat I could see how much motion he was making in the water and I knew it was something big.”
Mustafa Abdalrazq helped his fellow Army mate get the fish onboard and said the catch capped what already was an awesome day.
“I’ve been doing MAD since 2015 and it’s a beautiful program,” Abdalrazq said. “It’s a really great way to show support to the troops. It’s the little things in life that help you appreciate people and what people do for our military.”
Lindsey Sumakeris, an Army intelligence officer, spent more than 20 minutes wrestling a king mackerel while aboard Outnumbered, captained by Mike Smith of Fuquay-Varina. It was only Sumakeris’ second time fishing off a boat and she made the most of it with one of the day’s bigger catches.
“It was awesome,” said Sumakeris. “Our captain did a great job of taking us out and showing us a great time. Not a lot of people have a chance to fish like this, especially soldiers because we just don’t have a lot of free time. It was a tough fight.”
Smith heard of MAD a few years ago and always wanted to get involved. He finally made it happen and looks forward to working with the program again.
“I just thought it was a great organization,” Smith said. “It’s been a great event and I’ve enjoyed it. I had three awesome people today and it was honor to get to know them.”
Boat captains came from across the state to volunteer their vessels. Eddie Steed traveled from Lexington to participate with his son and has made the event an annual tradition.
“We try to come down every year and help out,” said Steed. “We caught some Spanish mackerel before a storm came up. It’s fun. I had three Marines and it’s all about showing them some appreciation. They seem like they had a good time. I know I did.”
MAD is a statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit with multiple chapters across North Carolina, including Southport. The organization reaches out every year to Fort Liberty in Fayetteville, Camp Lejeune in Cherry Point and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro and allows active duty service members to register for the MAD event. The number of participants is dictated by the number of boat captains that also sign up with the goal being that every service member who shows up gets to go out on the water. After getting back from fishing, participants are treated to a free meal, music and a number of door prizes. Volunteers also are on-hand to clean the day’s catches so the soldiers can enjoy a nice fish fry when they get home.
“Everybody who came today went out on the water,” Hank Pomeranz, president of the Southport MAD chapter. “Our motto is one simple thanks. It seems to us, as a community, that it’s just our way of saying that we’re surrounded by military bases and we need to thank them for what they do. This is our way of doing it.”