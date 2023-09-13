Mother Nature held off just long enough Saturday to ensure the 15th annual Military Appreciation Day at Safe Harbor and Dutchman Creek Park was a resounding success for the 114 active duty guests of honor.

Service members with the Army, Air Force and Marines made the trip to the Southport Chapter’s 2023 MAD event to spend a day on the water together, catch some fish and enjoy some fellowship. Competition between service branches gave way to an overall camaraderie that captured the spirit of appreciation amongst each other and the community that made the day happen. 