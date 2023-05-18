The Southport Forestry Committee has launched a campaign to register the city’s giant live oaks with the Live Oak Society. Live oaks that measure 8’ or more in circumference (96” or more) at a point 4 ½ feet above the ground are eligible for membership.
Trees - not their owners - are the members and the president of the society is the largest live oak in the nation, which is currently the Seven Sisters Oak in Mandeville, Louisiana. The Seven Sisters is nearly 40 feet in circumference and is estimated to be at least 1,000 years old.
If you have a live oak on your property that measures between 8’ and 16’ in circumference (between 96” and 192”) and is 4 ½ feet above the ground, it is eligible to be a Junior League Tree. If it measures more than 16’ in circumference (more than 192”), it is eligible for membership as a Centenarian Tree.
The Live Oak Society was established in 1934 to promote appreciation for and preservation of the live oak tree. It is operated under the auspices of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation and has only one “human” member, a chairperson who is responsible for registering and recording the members i.e. the trees.
Go to https://www.lgcfinc.org/live-oak-society.html and download and print the Live Oak Registration Form. Complete the form and mail it via the U.S. postal service to the address on the form. Use a separate form for each tree you wish to register. There is no fee to register your tree(s) with the society, although donations are always welcome.
For assistance, contact Forestry Committee chair Scott Len at scottlisalen@hotmail.com or Roxie Smith at rrs20@columbia.edu. They would be happy to assist with measurements. They would also like your help in locating any eligible trees that might be in the city’s right-of-way as they will be working with the city to register those trees too.