Southport live oaks

The Southport Forestry Committee has launched a campaign to register the city’s giant live oaks with the Live Oak Society. Live oaks that measure 8’ or more in circumference (96” or more) at a point 4 ½ feet above the ground are eligible for membership. 

 

Trees - not their owners - are the members and the president of the society is the largest live oak in the nation, which is currently the Seven Sisters Oak in Mandeville, Louisiana. The Seven Sisters is nearly 40 feet in circumference and is estimated to be at least 1,000 years old.

