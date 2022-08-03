Oak Island Police are making the beaches safer and parking more orderly with their new Beach Services Unit (BSU), non-sworn citizen employees who’ve been trained to assist visitors and, when needed, issue citations for violations.
Beach Services has 13 current members and three utility vehicles that patrol the strand at least daily: they began in mid-May and will continue until the week after Labor Day. The unit also has a car-based member who specifically targets parking violations, including those who block any of the more than two dozen areas designated for emergency vehicle access. Each shift is supervised and backed-up by a sworn officer.
Police Lt. Loyd Hames said the unit was a natural outgrowth of the regular officer-staffed beach patrols that have been running for the past four years.
Police Chief Charles Morris said the patrol vehicles now fly colored flags to directly inform beachgoers about known hazards. While they’re prompted by updates from the National Weather Service, direct observation of hazards such as rip currents can lead to changes in local warnings.
“It’s one more step in advancing the BSU’s goals of helping to preserve our beach areas and protect the people who use them every day,” Morris said.
Officers have trained members to disengage with people who become irate over violations such as glass on the beach and dogs off-leash. “We teach them to back off and let the police handle it,” Morris said.
The response of officers in what could be tense situations “has earned my great respect and admiration,” said Beach Services member Bob Kohut.
Kohut said he tries to educate and work with people about what’s allowed on the beach, but he’s empowered to write municipal ordinance violations if that approach fails.
Every member of the unit has been trained, or is being trained, in CPR. The vehicles also all have first-aid kits.
“A lot of it is having a positive interaction with people,” Kohut said. He mentioned one time when some children and their mom asked him to judge the quality of their respective sandcastles and noted the family was having a great time on the shore.