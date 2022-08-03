Beach Services Unit

Bob Kohut is among the Beach Services Unit members on patrol daily, weather permitting.

 

Oak Island Police are making the beaches safer and parking more orderly with their new Beach Services Unit (BSU), non-sworn citizen employees who’ve been trained to assist visitors and, when needed, issue citations for violations.

Beach Services has 13 current members and three utility vehicles that patrol the strand at least daily: they began in mid-May and will continue until the week after Labor Day. The unit also has a car-based member who specifically targets parking violations, including those who block any of the more than two dozen areas designated for emergency vehicle access. Each shift is supervised and backed-up by a sworn officer.