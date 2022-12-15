Southport Fire Department hosted its annual Awards Banquet/Program at fire headquarters Dec. 4. The event welcomed department staff and volunteers, members of the Southport Board of Aldermen, department retirees, city administration, Caswell Beach Mayor Deborah Ahlers and Town Manager Joe Pierce and guests.

Before dinner, Southport Fire Chief Charles A. Drew told attendees that this year the department’s focus was on community relations and involvement with the citizens it protects.