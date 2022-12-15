Southport Fire Department hosted its annual Awards Banquet/Program at fire headquarters Dec. 4. The event welcomed department staff and volunteers, members of the Southport Board of Aldermen, department retirees, city administration, Caswell Beach Mayor Deborah Ahlers and Town Manager Joe Pierce and guests.
Before dinner, Southport Fire Chief Charles A. Drew told attendees that this year the department’s focus was on community relations and involvement with the citizens it protects.
“We would not be what we are today, had it not been for our predecessors,” Drew stated. “Previous fire chiefs, officers, and volunteer members have given us big helmets and big fire boots to fill … We are thankful for our prior chiefs, officers and members that have retired with many years of service to the department. Without their dedication, commitment and loyalty (the department) would not be what it is today.”
This year, Southport alderman approved six new full-time positions (five firefighters and an EMS Captain) which have been filled.
“Capt. Paul Homick, our EMS Captain, has been a great asset to the department and has helped stabilize our EMS Division with great leadership,” said Drew. The department now runs three shifts overseen by three shift captains.
“The promotion of our three shift captains – Capt. Terry Blake, Capt. Jonathan Bullard and Capt. Dave Sosebee – have also brought accountability, stabilization and a strong path forward with our full-time firefighters and each of their shifts,” Drew told attendees. “Since July of this year, I can actually go to sleep at night and not worry about operations or apparatus rolling if there is a call, due to the dedication of our staff.
“These captains have changed our organizational chart and flow for the better. They lead their shifts demonstrating our core values of dedication, tradition, courage, and sacrifice.”
Chief Drew told attendees that the department is currently overseeing and running out of four stations, with 85 volunteers and 14 full-time staff members who cover a fire district of 28 square miles. There are over 5,000 residential and 600 commercial structures that make up a total of 10.12 million heated square feet. There are 105 road miles in the SFD district and a population of 16,000, that rises to over 45,000 seasonally.
He then discussed a few of the department’s accomplishments in 2022: SFD’s water rescue equipment/supplies have been upgraded (with the assistance of a $100,000 donation); $17,000 in fundraising for a self-loading stretcher system; new response plans were completed and implemented; a Fit 4 duty program was started; 100% in annual physicals have been achieved; the department increased its fire prevention and community relations within the district; maintenance has been completed at all facilities; the SFD car seat technician program has been enhanced with 14 newly certified technicians; added 12 new fire and life safety educators; the department increased its water rescue training program; and now has specialized training on radiological emergencies and fentanyl emergencies.
In June, two new engines were put into service, as well as a new water rescue truck and jet ski that were donated by a citizen. SFD received an Orton Foundation Grant to assist with fire prevention and has applied for a federal communications grant, in conjunction with other county fire departments, and a state grant to help with replacement of aging extrication equipment. The department also held a boot drive to purchase an inflatable safety house to teach kids the dangers of smoke and fire.
Certificates of Training and membership in the “300 Club,” for anyone in the SFD who earned over 300 training hours in the 12-month period from Nov. 1, 2021 – Oct. 31, 2022, were received by FF Zach Ballard, FF Shawn Barry, FF Shannon Bennett, Capt. Jonathan Bullard, FF James Caudill, FM Madison Drew, FF Alex Finley, FF Caine Hallman, FF Tandem Hamilton, FF Brian Kolhoff, FF Mason Madison, FF Zach Robbins, FF Mike Sullivan, BC Ralph Treadway, FF Grace Vaughn. 300 Club members also are eligible for a steak dinner at Chief Drew’s House.
A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Ryan Merrill, Fire Continuing Education Coordinator with BCC.
Certificates of Achievement were presented to Mike Sullivan for leading Fire Academy for new recruits and Shannon Bennett for teaching specialty classes; Driver/Operator Pumps, Fire Officer 1 & 2, and Marine Shipboard FF.
The following were recognized with appreciation from the SFD: Coastal Cremations, David Miller; Tish Hatem; Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home, Rick and Shawna Sanders; Art @ 211, Ricky Evans; Evie Bowling, Loretta Mikrut, Barbara Brown; Morgan Harper; Southport Woman’s Club, President Veronica Rose; Jwantanna Frink; Zeb Starnes; Coldwell Banker, Ginger Harper; Helbig Foundation; and Teresa Parker.
Life saving medal awards were presented to:
• January 26, 2022 – Liberty Commons Nursing Center 630 Fodale Avenue (J. Bullard, C. Dunham, C. Drew, M. Drew, A. Finley, M. Madison, W. Starr, B. Sullivan, L. Toler, G. Vaughn)
• April 09, 2022 – 810 North Caswell Avenue (Z. Ballard, J. Bullard, J. Caudill, R. Cox, M. Drew, B. Hagge, J. Hill, J. Lowry Jr., D. Miller, V. Sasser, D. Sosebee, R. Treadway, K. Ward, R. Willis)
• April 10, 2022 – 4496 Sea Pines Drive (Z. Ballard, C. Biggs, T. Coring, K. Deegan, M. Drew, T. Hamilton, J. Hill, J. Lowry Jr., D. Sosebee, C. Thomas)
• April 15, 2022 – 1648 North Howe Street (Z. Ballard, C. Biggs, R. Brock, R. Cox, M. Drew, A. Finley, V. Sasser, D. Sosebee, M. Sullivan, C. Thomas, R. Willis)
• May 28, 2022 – 529 Jabbertown Road (J Alanis, Z Ballard, T. Blake, L. Brown, R. Cox, A. Davies, T. Hamilton, J. Hill, C. Ratliff, V. Sasser, A. Silva, W. Starr, C. Thomas, R. Willis)
• July 28, 2022 – 717 Jabbertown Road (Z. Ballard, C. Biggs, C. Dunham, T. Blake, K. Reiter, B. Sullivan, R. Willis)
• August 22, 2022 – 5525 Legget Loop (L. Ahneman, Z. Ballard, R. Cox, C. Drew, M. Drew, A. Finley, T. Hamilton, P. Homick, M. Madison, V. Sasser, D. Sosebee, W. Starr, C. Thomas, G. Vaughn)
• September 07, 2022 – 7300 River Road Unit 75 (D. Armstrong, Z. Ballard, J. Bullard, M. Drew, T. Hamilton, P. Homick, R. Treadway, K. Van Housen, G. Vaughn, R. Willis)
• October 11, 2022 – OKI Golf Course 705 Country Club Drive (Z. Ballard, A. Davies, M. Drew, T. Hamilton, W. Starr, G. Vaughn)
Battalion Chief Chris Thomas received a Medal of Commendation for coordinating the department’s Fill the Boot drives. Southport EMS Auxiliary President Ken Hutton received a Medal of Commendation for coordinating successful blood drives this year in conjunction with the American Red Cross.
Southport Firefighter’s Burned Children’s Fund President Brian Hagge presented Firefighter Mike Sullivan with the Burned Children’s Fund Service Award.
Southport Cares is a 501c3 nonprofit organization created by the SFD. Alan Davies received the Southport Cares Service Award for helping build a ramp for a fall victim who broke her hip.
Chief Drew listed successful community activities held 2022: the annual FF Freedom’s Competition and the first responder display in conjunction with the 4th of July Festival; the 78th Birthday party for Smokey the Bear in conjunction with the Kids Fire Academy; the 9/11 Memorial – 343 fire boots, 72 police flags, 8 EMS Memorials, and the new wrapped Engine 343 paid for by donations; Dinner with a Firefighter at headquarters and the Caswell Beach substation with over 200 attendees; Hurricane Expo in June at the Southport Community Building; Fire Extinguisher training at the Fairfield Inn; Community CPR & Basic First Aid classes; annual Superhero’s Trunk or Treat with over 1,000 in attendance; events with the Southport Woman’s Club raising over $1,000.
“In 2023, we are going to push for visible address numbers on all structures in the Fire District,” Drew said. “We are going to launch a district wide campaign to make sure we can find your house, and that your street number is visible from the road.”
The chief also said the department is going to launch a new Citizens Fire Academy.
“This academy will be great at educating the public of the overall fire and EMS Operations at Southport Fire Department,” he stated. “Customer service is our priority!”
Chief Drew listed over two dozen activities SFD has participated in this year in the community and stated the department will always remain involved and host events for the citizens, as well.
More medals were presented, including Medals of Commendation to Battalion Chief Ralph Treadway and Fire Clerk Grace Vaughn and Medals of Merit to Fire Marshal Masidon Drew and Firefighter Bryce Sullivan.
Firefighter Nelson Cobble Sr., who previously served BSL Fire Department, received a 10 Years & Retirement Presentation. Capt. Jonathan Bullard was awarded for 15 Years of service.
Outstanding Volunteer Ribbons were presented to: Zach Ballard, Brian Kolhoff, Lt. Brian Hagge, Tandem Hamilton, James Caudill, Jason Hill, Larry Brown, Chief Todd Coring, and Robert Willis.
Awards were received by: Anna Thompson - Most EMS Transports; Clarence Biggs - Most EMS Shifts/Hours on Call; Zachary Ballard - Dickie Marlow Award; and Alexander Finley - Most Fire Training Hours. Most Fire Shifts was received by Walter Starr.
Anna Thompson was named EMS Member of the Year. Volunteer Firefighter of the Year was presented to Jason Hill. Career Firefighter of the Year for 2022 is Bryce Sullivan.
EMS Officer of the Year was presented to Capt. Kevin Reiter.
Chief Chris Thomas was named Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year, and Battalion Career Fire Officer of the Year is Capt. David Sosebee.