Brunswick Partnership for Housing (BPH) has been turning a former Dosher Hospital office on East 11th Street into transitional housing for homeless families with children, and the project is nearing completion.
The nonprofit purchased the building in 2020 and has battled through a global pandemic, supply chain issues and labor shortages to get within shouting distance of a grand opening.
BPH Executive Director Sally Learned said she hopes is have a certificate of occupancy near the end of April, then clean and outfit the building to start moving people in by the summer.
“The goal is to give families time to take a breath and be able to get solid footing underneath them as they move forward,” Learned said.
Helping people get on their feet
The homeless population continues to grow in Brunswick County, said Learned, especially among the elderly and families who work in the service industry. A lack of affordable housing options has people turning staying in their vehicles or sheds, or living outdoors. More than 130 children reported being homeless this past school year.
“Where we are in Brunswick County, we’re in a position where we have no shelters for homeless individuals or families,” said Learned. “We will be able to provide housing at no costs to families and work with them as they get stable employment, if they don’t already have it, build a savings, find housing, or access other services they may need.”
Located at 250 East 11th Street, the building has been divided in to two one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. One one-bedroom is handicap accessible and will be designated for people who have been released from the hospital and need a place to stay during the early stages of recovery before moving on to a more permanent shelter program.
Residents can stay up 18 months at the facility, but Learned said the intent is to help people get on their own two feet as quickly as possible.
“Our goal is to move families into permanent housing as soon as possible so we reduce the trauma to kids from homelessness,” stated Learned. “A lot of these folks are working and they’ve lost their housing for one reason or another, and they just can’t afford housing in Brunswick County.
“We want to give families time to ... be able to get solid footing underneath them as they move forward.”
‘It’s been a real community effort’
The referral process will begin once BPH receives its certificate of occupancy. Referral forms can be submitted through churches, nonprofit agencies and the regional Homeless Coordinated Entry System. Learned knows that demand will be high for housing, and said BPH doesn’t want to start the screening process until it has its certificate of occupancy.
Brunswick Partnership for Housing is planning an open house for the Felton-Russell House to recognize the major donors who contributed to the project. The building is named after Rebecca Felton and Rick Russell, two prominent advocates for homeless families in Brunswick County.
Learned credited a charitable community for helping to see the Felton-Russell House to fruition. A number of area churches, businesses and nonprofits donated to the project.
“Everything just fell into place ...,” Learned said. “Money has come in just as we need it. Just when you think there’s not another penny, the pennies drop. It’s been incredible. It’s been a real community effort, pulling this all together.”
Brunswick Partnership for Housing was formed as a nonprofit in 2019 following a six-month community planning process that looked at the needs of homeless people in Brunswick County and what was being done to serve them. Many of its members previously worked in the winter shelter program through the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship.