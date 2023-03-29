Brunswick Partnership for Housing

Brunswick Partnership For Housing hopes to be housing families this summer at the home on East 11th Street. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Brunswick Partnership for Housing (BPH) has been turning a former Dosher Hospital office on East 11th Street into transitional housing for homeless families with children, and the project is nearing completion.

The nonprofit purchased the building in 2020 and has battled through a global pandemic, supply chain issues and labor shortages to get within shouting distance of a grand opening.