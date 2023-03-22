A nearly packed house greeted Dr. Mouhcine Guettabi at the St. James Community Center on March 14 for his presentation titled “The Economy and Inflation.”
Guettabi’s visit to St. James as part of the UNCW Speaker Series came just days after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse and in the middle of high inflation and widespread uncertainty about the overall economy.
While the Professor of Economics at UNCW said he recognizes some general panic from the public, the SVB situation was unique: SVB specialized in start-ups and the tech industry, said Guettabi, and investment in long-term securities suffered when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation.
“They just got caught in this very strange place of, essentially, having a run on the bank,” Guettabi told attendees. “There is no evidence as of yet that there is systemic risk. The fear is that bank runs are fueled by panic and, if you go on social media, people are panicking.”
Guettabi called inflation “sticky,” and admitted to being one of the people who said it wouldn’t last.
“Prices have increased incredibly fast and I was one of the economists who predicted that inflation was going to be transitory,” said Guettabi. “I have egg on my face.”
The Federal Reserve’s job, he said, is to cool economic activity enough so prices will start coming down. Consumers keep spending and businesses are still hiring, however, despite the looming threat of a recession.
“That’s where we are,” Guettabi said. “We’ve had (Gross Domestic Product) decline but employment has been incredibly resilient. The challenge is, how do you thread that needle and cool economic activity enough without causing some sort of explosion?”
When asked what factor the trillions of dollars of federal spending during the COVID-19 pandemic played in the rise of inflation, Guettabi said it’s safe to assume printing that much money had a role.
“It’s certainly part of the explanation,” said Guettabi. “I think most reasonable people would not deny that the fiscal stimulus was at least partially responsible for the inflation that we’re seeing right now. It’s hard to play Monday morning quarterback. In hindsight, it seems we were overly generous. How big of a recession would we have caused had we not given stimulus?”
Guettabi dispelled comparisons to the economic collapse in 2008, as people aren’t as vulnerable as they were then.
“Most of us have more savings than before the pandemic because of fiscal stimulus,” Guettabi said. “Most of the savings are in the hands of very well-off individuals. The Fed has not hurt the economy enough to be in a recession or see real declines in prices. Clearly things can change really quickly.”
Many of the recent layoffs have been in the tech industry, said Guettabi, and the highest wage gains occurred where worker shortages forced the pay increases out of necessity. He said that wages are going up, but are not keeping up with inflation in North Carolina.