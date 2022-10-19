St. James founder Homer Wright built the St. James Chapel nearly 30 years ago to give residents a sense of community.
In 1997, Wright deeded the chapel to a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created to manage the building through a board of directors and recently, with the chapel in need of some attention, its board of directors launched a fundraising program to help pay for a slight renovation.
St. James Chapel started its Commemorative Garden and Pet Garden Brick Sale on Oct. 9, offering the community a chance to honor their loved ones with a permanent remembrance.
“Homer Wright felt the chapel was important,” said Bruce Hayden, a member of the St. James Chapel board of directors. “The building is about 30 years old, and we just started thinking about the future.”
The chapel’s board came up with the idea to designate two plots of land outside the building for a pair of unique gardens.
“We have land around the chapel and a beautiful tree canopy.” Hayden stated.
One garden in the shape of a cross will contain bricks with the names of family members who people in the community would like to honor. Hayden said the bricks can also serve as memorials but also to recognize anniversaries, siblings, grandchildren, or anyone else of special importance.
“We’re using the phrase “to celebrate St. James and the things that are good in your life,’” said Hayden.
The other garden, is square-shaped and will be dedicated to pets, with statues of domesticated animals.
“Again, we’re celebrating things that are good in your life, and certainly pets are a part of that,” Hayden said.
American Legion Post 543 organized a similar fundraiser a few years ago for a memorial at the community center, selling bricks for a walkway. Hayden said the chapel board followed that model and contacted a company that specializes in such fundraising initiatives.
Hayden said the board would like to sell 1,000 bricks at $100 each, with the funds raised being used for general repairs to the chapel. Each brick is 4x8 inches and has four lines with up to 21 characters for any applicable message.