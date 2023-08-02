Home sweet home.
That is what some homeless people will soon be calling the building at 250 East 11th St. in Southport.
The Brunswick Partnership for Housing (BPH) held an open house Sunday for the Felton-Russell House, which will provide transitional housing for homeless individuals and families. The 3,500-square-foot brick building, named after longtime advocates Rebecca Felton and Rick Russell, is seen as a step toward addressing homelessness in Brunswick County.
Catch a breath
BPH, a private, nonprofit organization created in 2019, provides services for some 250 homeless individuals and families annually and advocates for the development of affordable housing in Brunswick County.
In 2020, BPH purchased the property at 250 East 11th St. from Dosher Memorial Hospital. The acquisition cost $187,000, and another $400,000 has been put into the building, said BPH executive director Sally Learned.
With Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship (SOIIF) acting as the guarantor, First National Bank of Southport cut a check for the mortgage. The building was gutted and two years of work resulted in the Felton-Russell House, which includes four apartments - one two-bedroom, two one-bedroom and one handicapped accessible one-bedroom - as well as a BPH administrative office and a laundry room.
“This building will provide transitional housing, which is kind of in between a shelter and a permanent housing solution,” Learned said. “It’s a place where people can catch a breath and get their feet under them. We can connect them to services. We can help them save money, budgeting, all that stuff.”
Families screened
Three of the units are designated for homeless families with children that will be able to stay at the house for about 12 months. The other unit is for homeless hospital discharges and allows for a 60- to 90-day stay, and one man is currently living in that unit.
Landscaping will be completed next week. Meanwhile, BPH is in the process of screening families. Learned expects the three available apartments to be fully occupied within a couple of weeks.
Anyone with a history of violent crime or arson, and anyone unwilling to work with a case management plan is ineligible, said Learned.
Everything in the apartments has been donated. Learned said donations have come from SOIIF, individual churches, civic groups, foundations and individual donors.
“The community has been phenomenal,” she said.
‘Community solution’
With limited housing options, homelessness is an issue in Brunswick.
“We used to think of homelessness as just that bum lying in the gutter, you know,” Learned said. “But the face of homelessness in Brunswick County is just so very different. It includes families with kids, people who are working, the elderly who have been bumped out … their rental got sold and they have no place. The face of homelessness includes people with medical needs. It includes all kinds of stuff, and it’s going to take a community solution because it’s a community problem.”
Learned painted a dismal housing picture for the area.
“We’ve got a whole group of folks who are working in our community, providing services in our community, but can’t afford housing,” she said.
The waiting list for the limited number of Section 8 assisted housing units in the area goes back about three years, according to Learned, who pointed out that there is no emergency shelter in Brunswick County.
Every little bit helps
Rick Russell, a Methodist pastor who lives on Oak Island, calls the building that now bears his name a “godsend.”
“It’s been a long labor of love,” he said. “There is such a need out there in the county and … it’s not going to cover everything, but every little bit helps, and some of these families that will be coming here, you know, it will enable them to transition into a permanent home situation, and what a blessing that is.”
Learned said homelessness is one of the major causes of trauma, particularly with children. The Felton-Russell House offers a chance to change the lives of those who will live there.
“It gives them a place of dignity,” Learned said. “It gives them a safe space. It gives them time to work through everything, to hook into services, to get stable in school, to stay stable in employment.”
To help pay down the debt and provide operating funds for the house, donations are being accepted at brunswickpartnership.org.
The project became real for Learned on Saturday.
“When I came here yesterday,” she said, “they were just putting the sign on the front of the building, and it was such an exciting moment.”
Call it hope for the homeless.