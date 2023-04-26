Dosher Memorial Hospital was among dozens of hospitals that simultaneously held a statewide Donate Life flag raising ceremony and moment of silence on Wednesday, April 5.

This event promoted the mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation while honoring donors, donor families, recipients, and those waiting for a life-saving transplant in North Carolina. The Pause to Give Life event commenced with a flag raising ceremony at 10:08 am followed by a moment of silence for 30 seconds to honor organ donors and their families. The time of 10:08 highlights that one donor can save eight lives, and the 30 second moment of silence recognizes that over 3,000 patients are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in North Carolina.

