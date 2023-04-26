Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley with Dr. Joseph Hatem, Dosher Chief of Department of Medicine, and ceremony attendees stand near the ‘Donate Life’ flag, displayed on the Dosher flagpole, at Dosher’s Pause to Give Life Event.
Dosher staff member Jeanne Brown-Busch stands with Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley as she shares the story of her son, who was an organ donor.
Meeky Powell from Miracles in Sight answered questions and distributed information about eye, organ, and tissue donation to hospital visitors and staff.
Dosher Memorial Hospital was among dozens of hospitals that simultaneously held a statewide Donate Life flag raising ceremony and moment of silence on Wednesday, April 5.
This event promoted the mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation while honoring donors, donor families, recipients, and those waiting for a life-saving transplant in North Carolina. The Pause to Give Life event commenced with a flag raising ceremony at 10:08 am followed by a moment of silence for 30 seconds to honor organ donors and their families. The time of 10:08 highlights that one donor can save eight lives, and the 30 second moment of silence recognizes that over 3,000 patients are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in North Carolina.
The ceremony included remarks from Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley, Dosher’s Chief of Department of Medicine, Dr. Joseph Hatem, and Dosher Surgical Services Patient Transporter Jeanne Brown-Busch, whose son was an organ donor.
Meeky Powell, a community representative from Miracles in Sight, Dosher’s eye donation partner, was present for the event at an outreach table set up in the Dosher lobby. Ms. Powell connected with several hospital visitors, distributed information, and addressed individual questions about eye, organ, and tissue donation.
Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher says, “We appreciate everyone’s participation at this event and are grateful that Ms. Brown-Busch generously shared her son’s story. The presence of a donor family member makes an occasion like this much more personal.”