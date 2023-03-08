Brunswick Wellness Coalition

The J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was granted $50,000 from The Duke Endowment to support the Brunswick Wellness Coalition’s expansion of Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas efforts to include mentoring of new coalitions and convening of like-minded organizations and individuals who support improved health of Brunswick County.

With over 40 members, the Coalition has been essential in moving the health rankings of Brunswick County towards better health. The program takes a bold approach to addressing chronic health issues such as unhealthy weight, diabetes and heart disease. Local coalitions will involve leaders from a wide spectrum of community organizations in developing ways to engage residents in improving their health.