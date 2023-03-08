The J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was granted $50,000 from The Duke Endowment to support the Brunswick Wellness Coalition’s expansion of Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas efforts to include mentoring of new coalitions and convening of like-minded organizations and individuals who support improved health of Brunswick County.
With over 40 members, the Coalition has been essential in moving the health rankings of Brunswick County towards better health. The program takes a bold approach to addressing chronic health issues such as unhealthy weight, diabetes and heart disease. Local coalitions will involve leaders from a wide spectrum of community organizations in developing ways to engage residents in improving their health.
Said Lynda Stanley, President and CEO of Dosher Memorial Hospital, “We are very grateful for the support of The Duke Endowment to help expand the reach of the Brunswick Wellness Coalition. The Brunswick Wellness Coalition continues to improve the county’s overall health outcome ranking by reaching different segments of our population through collaborative efforts of community partners. This grant will only enhance the important work that is already being done.”
The Brunswick Wellness Coalition is a united group of individuals and health-minded leaders with the mission to improve the health of the Brunswick County community, and the vision of becoming the healthiest county in North Carolina. BWC is funded through Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas, an initiative of The Duke Endowment. To learn more, visit the website: brunswickwellness.org or Facebook: @BrunswickWellness.
Based in Charlotte and established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke, The Duke Endowment is a private foundation that strengthens communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has awarded more than $3.5 billion in grants.
The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation was established and began operating in March of 2010. The Foundation’s primary responsibility is to encourage a steady flow of funds to the hospital from individuals and organization within the hospital’s service area. These funds enable Dosher Hospital to continue providing its patients with the finest healthcare equipment, programs and services possible, as well as provide the resources necessary for construction expansion and remodeling projects.
For more information about the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation, please call Antonette McAndrews, Foundation Development Specialist, 910-457-3936 or visit www.dosher.org.