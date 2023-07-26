Oak Island Police Department (OIPD) organized a unique community outreach initiative in Southport that brought together local law enforcement with area teenagers – and very sharp axes. 

The Throw Baxe Axe House & Board Game Lounge on Howe Street hosted OIPD’s first ever “Chop with a Cop” on June 27 where officers teamed up teenage boys and girls for a competition focused more on outreach and camaraderie than winning and losing. Members of OIPD, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Southport Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office turned out to both share in the axe-throwing experience and bond with local youths in an informal setting that was designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and teens. 

