Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring and Det. Matt Burgess work on their axe-throwing technique during the Chop with a Cop initiative on June 27 at the Throw Baxe Axe House & Board Game Lounge on Howe Street. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Oak Island Police Department (OIPD) organized a unique community outreach initiative in Southport that brought together local law enforcement with area teenagers – and very sharp axes.
The Throw Baxe Axe House & Board Game Lounge on Howe Street hosted OIPD’s first ever “Chop with a Cop” on June 27 where officers teamed up teenage boys and girls for a competition focused more on outreach and camaraderie than winning and losing. Members of OIPD, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Southport Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office turned out to both share in the axe-throwing experience and bond with local youths in an informal setting that was designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and teens.
“Basically, we’re just trying to get together to try and do something geared towards teenagers,” OIPD Community Resource Officer Victor Denoble said. “We always have events for older and younger people - but never really for teens, and they don’t always have the Chop with a Cop featured four teams made up of two teens and a pair of law enforcement officers battling it out for axe throwing bragging rights. Three axe-tossing experts were on hand to offer advice and ensure a safe competition free of any accidents. Teams tossed axes at large targets that resembled dart boards and points increased the closer to the center throwers got, with bullseyes counting for five points.
“I think it’s good for our police department to come together with kids and build relationships,” said OIPD Chief Charlie Morris. “To me, that’s what good policing is about and that’s building good, solid, positive relationships within the community.”
Great way to engage
While some participants were better than others, the overall spirit of “Chop with a Cop” received praise from both teens and the officers involved.
Local law enforcement agencies often work together to share resources and training opportunities, and when the chance to once again partner on an initiative came around, they responded.
“Oak Island reached out to us several months and we were excited to participate with our law enforcement officers,” SPD Chief Todd Coring said. “Anything we can do to engage with young people today is always a priority to us.
Coring compared the event with his department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” outreach and he hopes it will grow in the coming years.
“We started small years ago with our Shop with a Cop and it grew to what it is today,” said Coring. “This is a great way to engage young people.”
Bart Wanczyk, BSLPD’s reigning Officer of the Year, remembered growing up in a place where law enforcement and the community didn’t have the best relationship, and “Chop with a Cop” provided a way to show officers in a more positive light.
“This is fantastic,” Wanczyk said. “It’s nice to get out into the community and let people know we’re not the bad guys. It’s also fantastic to partner up with other agencies in this way. We have great cooperation with them: We train together, we help each other and we work together. Times like this, we get to socialize together.”
Opportunity to bond
Briton Hollister, co-owner of Throw Baxe Axe House & Board Game Lounge at 806 N. Howe St. with her husband Kevin, felt Southport was a good place to open and was excited when OIPD reached out about possibly hosting Chop with a Cop earlier this year.
“The goal is to make sure everybody sticks at least one axe into the wood,” said Hollister. “Officer Victor (Denoble) gave me a call, we sat down and we hashed out our plan for this tournament. The next thing you know, we had ‘Chop with a Cop.’”
Sticking an axe into the wood proved more difficult for some than others. Raymond Rooks, a 16-year-old from Oak Island, seemed like a natural axe thrower and was a preferred teammate of choice.
“It’s a great opportunity to bond with the sheriff and all of the officers,” Rooks said. “I’ve never done it, and it’s really fun. I’ve thrown knives but this is a little heavier. I’ve really enjoyed it.”