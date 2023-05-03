The Brunswick Energy and Education Center, which opened earlier this year, offers the public a unique inside look at how electricity is created from nuclear power.
Planned in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence nearly five years ago, the new center began welcoming visitors in January. The facility features approximately 3,000 square feet of information, displays, models and videos for those who want to learn more about how the lights turn on.
“The building turned out lovely,” said Nuclear Communications Manager Karen Williams. “After Florence damaged the old building, we opted to demolish it and start fresh.
Williams added that Brunswick Energy has really enjoy welcoming people in so far, especially the kids.
Ratliff: facilities are stable
The Duke Energy Brunswick Nuclear Plant was built in 1975 and generates enough energy to power more than a million homes. With more than 600 workers, the plant is the largest employer in Brunswick County. Creating more than enough power for the area, the plant surpluses its electricity to distribution stations across North Carolina.
Building a nuclear facility the size of the one off of River Road runs in the billions of dollars, said plant manager Jay Ratliff said, but the plant has since paid for itself several times over since its construction.
“Nuclear is the cheapest fuel source we have because there is an abundance in the amount of electricity that we can produce.”
The facility is a self-contained site where atoms are split through a fission process reaction using Uranium-235. Ratliff explained neutrons are released from the atom and absorbed inside the Uranium atom, causing it to get excited and split and then releasing energy in the form of heat.
Contrary to the Chernobyl site in Ukraine that melted down in 1986, nuclear facilities in the United States are designed to be more stable, using water as the moderator instead of graphite.
“Chernobyl was a different design,” Ratliff said. “In the boiled water reactor and the pressurized water reactors that we use in the United States, as the water heats, if it were to vaporize, it naturally shuts the reaction down. With graphite, there is no way for it to naturally down and (there) it was not inherently stable.”
Plant’s inner workings
Williams stays busy throughout the week guiding visitors of all ages through the center. She typically begins the tour at the front door where a mural of the entire property takes up the right-hand wall. Visitors can see how the plant is laid out and what happens in which buildings.
“From this point on, this is like any other steam plant,” said Williams. “No matter what your fuel source is you’re generating steam, which is used to turn a turbine ... which turns a generator ... which makes the electricity.”
She gets to the part of the walk-through about the unique part of the plant: the reactor buildings. The two buildings are protected with secondary and primary containment structures. Water from the Cape Fear River is used during the process and discharged out into the Duke Energy Canal and the Atlantic Ocean.
“There is no release to the environment,” said Ratliff. “The only thing going back in the water is the heat we’re transferring to the water from a cooling standpoint. If anything the fish seem to love the warmer water.”
Spent fuel pellets are placed into a cooling pool for 10 years, Ratliff said, before being cast in cement and stored onsite. Four locomotive size generators ensure all safety protocols remain in place, with Ratliff calling his office “the safest place in Southport” in the event of a major hurricane.
“The corporation gave us a donation to restore the building because it saw the benefit of the education center and employee engagement aspect,” said Ratliff.
Promoting the positives
Educational material and displays are scattered throughout the center. The sprawling design of the tour gives visitors in-depth understanding of the many processes involved in creating electricity.
There are floor and wall displays offering factual information and graphics of specific operating systems. Visitors get to see life-size models of fuel pellets and their containment units. Before computer renderings came along designers would create models of their projects, and the education center has the original model for the nuclear plant on display.
Williams said the education center provides the opportunity to promote the positives of nuclear power. Duke Energy wants to make its plant as carbon-neutral as possible, said Williams, and to reduce its carbon footprint.
“There is no combustion involved,” Williams said. “A lot of fuel involves burning something ... we don’t burn anything.”
The tour also includes a video that Williams refers to as “Nuclear 101,” and several cut away displays and models of the plant’s complex interior.
Individual and group visits to the new education center have to be made online. To schedule a tour, visit Brunswick.Plant@duke-energy.com.