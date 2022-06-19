IT’S ALL ABOUT YOU.
The State Port Pilot has been integral in telling the stories of this community, your stories, since 1935. It’s always been about you, but now, as we expand our digital presence we’d like to take our relationship to the next level.
In addition to bringing you important local news, we felt it was important to create fresh ways to focus on the simple things that bring joy and a sense of community. We’re expanding on our founder’s motto, “A good newspaper in a good community,” so you may sense a theme as we go along here.
As of Friday, June 24th, we are pleased to announce our free e-newsletter, A GOOD NEWSLETTER, which is all about engaging with you. We thought that you might appreciate a little good news to get your weekend off to a good start, so we created a digital newsletter that will be sent out every Friday morning at 8:00 am to enjoy with your morning coffee.
We’ve designed the content from the perspective of front porch sittin’ with a good friend, like sharing your favorite recipes or cute pet pics, and talking about what fun things to do over the weekend. Here’s an idea of what to expect:
- New News - Stay in the loop on new stories that we’re working on here at the Pilot.
- Good Times - Get up to speed on music, events, and fun things to do over the weekend.
- Community Focus - Participate in the Weekly Photo Challenge, share your recipes, and submit your pet's pic for a chance to be in the weekly Pet Showcase!
- Below the Fold - A grab-bag of good things to know that you won’t see in the headlines on Wednesdays.
- Play Time - Hey, it’s Friday. Stick around for an extra minute or two and play the weekly games and puzzles.
If you’d like to join in and receive your very own copy of A GOOD NEWSLETTER in your email each week, you can subscribe here.
We’ve also been busy re-designing The State Port Pilot website (link) to create a more user-friendly experience for you! As part of that project, we’ve added a new page called “Community Focus.” This new content is still “in the works” but will grow to include things like:
- All for Good - Highlighting Not-for-Profit Groups, Clubs, and Organizations
- Good Vibes - Local Adventure and Exploration
- A Good Life - Home & Garden, DIY, and Wellness Tips
- Good for Kids - A little good clean fun that the kids can get into.
We’re looking forward to bringing you more digital content such as interesting video interviews and onsite event coverage across the stateportpilot.com, on social media, and via the GOOD NEWSLETTER.
All of our digital spaces will continue to evolve and grow over time as we find new ways to bring you meaningful content. As we get underway we’ll be reaching out to ask you for your thoughts on what you’d like to see. Because, after all, it is all about you.