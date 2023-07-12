As was the case with countless others, Sherri Pappas’ life changed on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was only by pure chance that she overslept that morning and missed taking part in a New York City tour that would have put her life in danger.
She was up and about, though, 10 blocks away from the South Tower, in time to see a second commercial plane fly into that tower at the World Trade Center. That was 18 minutes after another plane had sliced into the North Tower. Terrorists linked to the Islamic group al Qaeda hijacked the planes and mounted the attacks.
Pappas, who lives in Conway, S.C., said she felt compelled to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives that terrible day.
She recalled: “September 11th, 2022, I finally woke up and said, ‘You know what? I’m not staying in my house no longer on that day. I’m going out and I’m going to create something to remind people to never forget.’ ”
Pappas said her husband, George, a former United States Army Ranger with experience in military intelligence and an ex-police officer, was her inspiration for the project.
The end product was the “Back The Blue” car, which was on display on Nash Street in Southport during the N.C. 4th of July Festival, appropriately parked close to a 9/11 Never Forget Memorial mobile exhibit.
The 2022 Chevy Corvette Z51 is both a tribute and a work of art at the same time.
“When I created her, everything had to be perfect,” said Sherri.
Her creation is appropriately colored blue and artistically designed with stars. The front end features a fierce looking eagle. The roof has images of the Statue of Liberty, the Pentagon and the words, “God Bless The U.S.A.”
One can also see images of firefighters, other first responders and a plane heading toward the Twin Towers.
Under the hood, one can read the lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
And there are other messages on the car, such as “Let your spirit soar” and “We will never forget.”
Country musicians Neal McCoy, Big Kenny, John Rich, Cowboy Tre, Aaron Tippin and Lee Brice have signed the car.
“It’s a Picasso on wheels,” said George.
Sherri created a flag in the back of the car that bears the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11.
“She’s amazing,” Sherri said of the vehicle. “She’s breathtaking. I can look at her from different angles and still see something different.”
The eye-catching car drew a lot of attention during the festival.
“She is my pride and joy,” Sherri said. “I drive her loud and proud every day.”
The car has more than looks going for it.
“She is fast,” Sherri said. “She’s got 498 horsepower in her and she flies like a demon … She’s really special … I can tell you it’s the best handling Corvette that Chevy has ever created.”
In addition to visiting fire and police departments, she said, they bring the car to functions where youngsters are so they can understand that police and firemen “are always your go-to people.”
“A lot of people don’t even know that this happened, even the younger kids, they have no idea,” George said. “The whole thing about this is never forget … Within a blink of an eye, you can lose everything.”
This is the first time the couple, who were joined by their 26-year-old son Cameron, have taken the car to the N.C. 4th of July Festival in Southport.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Sherri, who used to own a bakery in Southport called Sweet Thang when she lived in Bolivia.
“I haven’t been back here in, I want to say 14 years, 15 years, so I feel like I’m home,” she said.
The lasting message Sherri hopes her special car will convey is “never forget the people that we lost that day. They’re so important to us … We are so free and still alive because of them.”