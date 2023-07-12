Sherri, George and Cameron Pappas

Sherri Pappas, her husband George and their son Cameron beside their ‘Back The Blue’ car during the N.C. 4th of July Festival on Nash Street in Southport. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

As was the case with countless others, Sherri Pappas’ life changed on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was only by pure chance that she overslept that morning and missed taking part in a New York City tour that would have put her life in danger.

Recommended for you